Milky Holmes Voice Actress Izumi Kitta Announces Marriage to Italian Man

The two met during Kitta's study abroad in Great Britain

Voice actress Izumi Kitta announced on her blog on Saturday that she has gotten married to an Italian man she met in London on her study abroad trip to Great Britain.

"Today, November 27, is my birthday. I got married," she wrote. "My partner is an Italian man I met in London while studying abroad. I want to keep powering up and performing worldwide. Thank you for the celebratory comments! I hope you can keep supporting me!"

Kitta is best known for playing Cordelia Glauca in the Milky Holmes series. She was part of the franchise 's idol unit until the group disbanded in 2019. Kitta announced her year-long study abroad shortly before the group's final performance in February.

The voice actress is also known for playing Tomoko Kuroki in WATAMOTE , Misaki Tokura in Cardfight!! Vanguard , and Michi in Weiß Survive .