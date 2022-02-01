Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Comic Issue #1 Gets Reprint

2nd printing of Cover A version with Stanley "Artgerm" Lau illustration ships on March 2

Titan Comics announced on Monday that the issue #1 Cover A variant for the Cowboy Bebop comic book series will be getting a reprint on March 2. The comic by writer Dan Watters ( Lucifer, Home Sick Pilots ) and artist Lamar Mathurin is based on Netflix 's (now canceled) live-action adaptation of Sunrise 's Cowboy Bebop anime. Cover A is illustrated by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau ( Astonishing X-Men , Captain Marvel ).

The Cowboy Bebop comic book series debuted on December 8 and will have four issues in total. The collected edition will ship as a trade paperback in May 2022. The series will feature a "never-before-seen" story set in the Cowboy Bebop universe. Set in the year 2171, the bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop chase an ex-gang member who holds a vest which gives the wearer unlimited luck.

The other cover illustrations are shown below:

Cover B: Live-action series poster visual

Cover C: Claudia Ianniciello ( Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor #0: The Many Lives of Doctor Who )

Cover D: Afu Chan ( Outer Darkness, Immortal Iron Fists )

Cover E: Yishan Li ( Hellboy, Batwoman )

Cover F: Stanley "Artgerm" Lau black-and-white variant

Netflix 's live-action adaptation of the Cowboy Bebop anime premiered on November 19. In December, entertainment news source The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Netflix canceled the series after one season.

The series garnered almost 74 million viewing hours so far, but its ratings dropped by 59% about two weeks after its premiere. It also received a 46% average rating among critics, and 54% among audience members on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Writer and executive producer Jeff Pinkner had teased in April 2020 that the show's staff was planning a second season.

