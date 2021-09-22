Interest
Titan Comics Unveils Covers For Cowboy Bebop Comic Issue #1
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Titan Comics unveiled the issue #1 variant covers for the comic book series by writer Dan Watters (Lucifer, Home Sick Pilots) and artist Lamar Mathurin based on Netflix's live-action adaptation of Sunrise's Cowboy Bebop anime.
Cover A: Stanley "Artgerm" Lau (Astonishing X-Men, Captain Marvel)
Cover B: Live-action series poster visual
Cover C: Claudia Ianniciello (Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor #0: The Many Lives of Doctor Who)
Cover D: Afu Chan (Outer Darkness, Immortal Iron Fists)
Cover E: Yishan Li (Hellboy, Batwoman)
Cover F: Stanley "Artgerm" Lau black-and-white variant
The Cowboy Bebop comic book series will have four issues and will debut on December 8. The collected edition will will ship as a trade paperback in May 2022. The series will feature a "never-before-seen" story set in the Cowboy Bebop universe. Set in the year 2171, the bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop chase an ex-gang member who holds a vest which gives the wearer unlimited luck.
Netflix's live-action adaptation of the Cowboy Bebop anime will premiere on November 19. The series is also inspiring a prequel novel titled Cowboy Bebop: A Syndicate Story: Red Planet Requiem by series staff writer Sean Cummings, which will ship on November 23, and will center on a young Spike and Vicious. Additionally, a Cowboy Bebop: Making The Netflix Series hardcover companion book will release on January 11, 2022.
Source: Email correspondence