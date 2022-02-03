Indie Animator Creates Pixel Tribute to Evangelion 3.0+1.0

The Worst Vegetable Corner has also created animations for

Independent digital artist The Worst Vegetable Corner (@TokeruIC) created a stunning pixel animation tribute to the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time film and its theme song "One Last Kiss" by Hikaru Utada .

The artist has also created pixel animations for Manga Nihon Mukashi Banashi , Kirby , and Crayon Shin-chan .

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , the fourth and final Rebuild of Evangelion film, opened in Japan on March 8, 2021. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video with dubs in 11 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian. The film is also streaming in Japanese with subtitles in 28 languages.

Amazon Prime Video is also streaming the first three Rebuild of Evangelion films in over 240 countries and territories, including Japan.

[Via Catsuka]