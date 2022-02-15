Animator Supporters Project Launches “Manga to Anime Short-Film Contest”

Submissions for 8-16 page manga are open until September 30

The Animator Supporters non-profit organization launched its "Manga to Anime Short-Film Contest” on Saturday. The first-place entry will be adapted into an anime short film of about 5 minutes in length by professional Japanese animators.

The contest is open to anyone, including hobbyists and professionals. Older works are eligible provided that they have not been previously published in any official serialization. Submissions must be between 8-16 pages in length.

The prize pool consists of approximately US$1,350 for third place, US$2,700 for second place, and US$4,500 for first place. Submissions are open until September 30. Information on how to apply is available on the contest's English website.

Further information is also available through the video explanation embedded below:

Animator Supporters was founded in 2010. It runs the Animator Dormitory project, a dormitory located in Tokyo for new animators. In 2011, it launched The New Animator Grand Prix contest aimed at new animators, offering a year's worth of housing support to prize winners. The organization also regularly shares information about labor issues in the anime industry through its YouTube channel.

Source: Press Release