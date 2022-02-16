Honkai Impact 3rd Smartphone Game Releases Winter Sports Concept Animation Video

The official English YouTube channel for miHoYo 's smartphone game Honkai Impact 3rd (Hōkai 3rd in Japanese) released a short but fluidly animated winter sports-themed “concept animation” video on Tuesday.

Titled “Winter Memories”, the video features in-game characters Kiana, Durandal, Mei, and Bronya engaging in winter sports like figure skating, skiing, and snowboarding. The video's description on YouTube reads:

Snow and ice are the children of the north wind and the sprites of the moonlight. In the last days of winter, let us cherish our holiday memories.

Honkai Impact 3rd's' official YouTube channels released CG animations from the game to great popularity; “Will of the Herrscher”, for example, has accumulated over 58 million views on the official English channel alone.

The Honkai Impact 3rd 3D action role-playing game is the third in the Honkai Chinese game series. First launched in China in October 2016 (and subsequently Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe), the game has since inspired the Cooking With Valkyries spinoff anime and multiple manhua.

