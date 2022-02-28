Interview With Attack on Titan The Final Season Director, CG Producer Streamed

Pony Canyon streamed an English-subtitled interview with Attack on Titan The Final Season director Yuichiro Hayashi and CG producer Yusuke Tannawa on Sunday. The two discussed the production situation and challenges, as well as notable scenes from the anime and the involvement of manga creator Hajime Isayama .

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020. The second part anime premiered with episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing"), on the NHK General channel on January at 24:05 (effectively January 10 at 12:05 a.m.) in Japan. The second part features a returning staff, including director Yuichiro Hayashi at MAPPA , series scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko , character designer Tomohiro Kishi , and music composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto . The anime also features a returning cast.

Crunchyroll and Funimation will stream Part 2 of the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime as it airs in Japan, beginning on January 9. Crunchyroll will stream in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Russia, while Funimation will stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand.

The first television anime season produced at Wit Studio premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie