NIJISANJI EN's 5th Virtual YouTuber Group "Noctyx" Debuts

Agency's 2nd group of English-speaking male performers held debut streams last weekend

NIJISANJI English announced its fifth Virtual YouTuber group "Noctyx" last Tuesday. It is the agency's second English-speaking group of male performers. The performers held their debut streams on Saturday.

NIJISANJI EN performers Reimu Endou and Ike Eveland hosted a special stream introducing the new talents, and the individual debut streams are embedded below:

Alban Knox:

Alban Knox is "a Phantom Thief from the future with exceptional stealth. He's a free yet mischievous spirit who is hard to pin down."

Yugo Asuma:

Yugo Asuma is "a DJ from the future with a deep passion for music. He can put you in a trance with his voice and his beats."

Fulgur Ovid:

Fulgur Ovid is "a Cyborg from the future with unparalleled strength. His body is partly cold steel, and who's to say if he has a heart?"

Sonny Brisko:

Sonny Brisko is "an Officer from the future with a straightforward attitude. He's reliable in a pinch despite being rough around the edges."

Uki Violeta:

Uki Violeta is "a Psychic from the future with enigmatic powers. Though he appears somewhat shy, strange things follow wherever he goes."

The group's debut single “Stuck In The Abyss” also released on Saturday on music streaming platforms. The music video is embedded below:

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers as of February 2022. NIJISANJI EN (English) launched in June 2020. The LazuLight group launched in May, the Obysydia group debuted in July, and the Ethyria group launched in October. "Luxiem," the first male group, debuted in December.

