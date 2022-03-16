Fuga: Melodies of Steel Game Donates 1-Week Sales to Save the Children Charity

CEO: "We developedout of the wish that war-stricken children can live together with their families again"

CyberConnect2 's Fuga: Melodies of Steel (Senjō no Fuga) game will donate its March 14-20 sales to the Save the Children charity.

CyberConnect2 CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama commented: "We thought seriously about what we can do regarding the state of the world. We developed Fuga: Melodies of Steel out of the wish that war-stricken children can live together with their families again. Thus, we decided to deliver both the message of the game and its sales to the children who are currently suffering from war. I hope it can be of some help to children. We pray for a future where the world can be at peace and children can live with smiles."

Fuga: Melodies of Steel launched on July 29, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game features audio in Japanese and French and text in Japanese, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

CyberConnect2 describes the game:

One fateful night, a peaceful village is thrown into the flames of war. Determined to save their families captured by the Berman Army, a group of children hops aboard a giant tank, the Taranis. They make their way through the country, fighting against the Berman Army as they search for their families. Fuga: Melodies of Steel is the newest installment in the Little Tail Bronx series such as previous titles like Tail Concerto and Solatorobo: Red the Hunter, which are set within same world inhabited by Caninu and Felineko.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel is a 20th-anniversary title for the Little Tail Bronx series. Besides vengeance, the game's themes are war and kemono.

Earlier this week, Square Enix and Bandai Namco Entertainment announced donations this week for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Square Enix will donate US$500,000 to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), while Bandai Namco Entertainment will donate 100 million yen (approximately US$845,000) to the Save the Children charity.

Other game companies that have donated to humanitarian aid in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine include KOEI Tecmo , Sony , Sega , The Pokémon Company International, and Niantic .

Source: Famitsu.com via Otakomu