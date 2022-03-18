Code Geass Event Comes to Love Live! School Idol Festival Smartphone Game

Both anime series are produced at; UR Chika Takami is event reward unit

KLab Games' Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game announced that it will launch a Code Geass collaboration event "soon." Both anime series are produced at Sunrise . The game opened a special website in both English and Japanese, and the Twitter account previewed an illustration of Chika Takami wearing an Ashford Academy uniform.

The Ultra Rare (UR) Chika Takami unit will be given out as a reward for participating in the event.

The Love Live! School Idol Festival rhythm action and adventure game is currently celebrating its 9th anniversary in Japan. Bushiroad and KLab released the game in English on iOS and Android devices in May 2014. The game added the Love Live! Sunshine!! characters in September 2016.

Love Live! School Idol Festival All Stars , a new version of the Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game which includes the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club, launched globally in February 2020.