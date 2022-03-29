Streamers Aim to Catch 1 Million Pokémon to Fund Childhood Cancer Research

Campaign will run from April 24 to April 30 and is open to "every streamer with an appreciation for."

For one week, the St. Baldrick's Foundation is challenging Twitch streamers to catch one million Pokemon in an effort to raise US$100,000 for children's cancer research. The "Catch a Million to Conquer Kids' Cancer" campaign will run from April 24 to April 30 and is open to "every streamer with an appreciation for Pokémon."

The campaign integrates am app to track a streamer's Pokémon hunting progress and updates CatchAMillion.com with the data as well as goals for participants. Every Pokémon caught will count toward the one million goal, regardless of game generation, however streamers must register at CatchAMillion.com to participate.

A 24-hour full week stream will pit Team Bruce Greene and Team KaraCorvus against one another to complete as much Pokémon content as possible using the “ Twitch Plays” chat-driven gameplay format. As the team names imply, streamers Bruce Green and KaraCorvus are the captains of their respective teams.

Source: Press Release