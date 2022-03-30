The Coolest Cosplay at AnimeJapan 2022

came out in force at AnimeJapan's first physical event in three years

AnimeJapan 2022 was in full swing last weekend with talk shows, vendors, and cosplay . The cosplayers came out ready to show off what they've been working on or saving for the past three years. Here's a handful of the cosplay we saw at the show:

Kirto (left) and Eugeo (right) from Sword Art Online . Cosplayers : Karuraru and Asayan

Saitama from One-Punch Man . Cosplayer : Teruyo

Hiling from Ranking of Kings . Cosplayer : Lulu

From left to right: Levi Ackerman, Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Krista Lenz from Attack on Titan . Cosplayer : Peno, Yue, Inouetama, and Uri

Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro . Cosplayer : Aono 26gō

All Might from My Hero Academia . Cosplayer : Kaki

Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia . Cosplayer : Suzu

Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia . Cosplayer : Rin

Himiko Toga (left) and Ochako Uraraka (right) from My Hero Academia . Cosplayers : Anonymous Girls 1 & 2

Evangelion Unit-02 (Rebuild) from Rebuild of Evangelion . Cosplayer : Yamata Reich

C.C. from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion . Cosplayer : Saya

Risotto Nero (left) and Giorno “Jojo” Giovanna from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind . Cosplayers : MASA and Senetu

From left to right: Kanao Tsuyuri, Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Giyū Tomioka, and Shinobu Kochō from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba . Cosplayers : Alice LIA, Pokachi, Reimy (is a minor), Yue, and Peno

Demon Slayer Corps member killed by Rui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba . Cosplayer : Takeshiiha

Kanao Tsuyuri from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba . Cosplayer : Alice LIA

Giyū Tomioka from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba . Cosplayer : Yue

From left to right: Mikuru Asahina, Haruhi Suzumiya, and Yuki Nagato from The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya . Cosplayers : nanaho, Aru Nanasaki, and Pipitao

Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze from Naruto . Cosplayer : Kagami

Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon . Cosplayer : Luna Tsukino

From left to fight: Avan De Zinuar III, The Dark King Vearn, and Nova from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai . Cosplayers : Tenkū no Ossan 43, Uhyo, and Yahiro

Utena Tenjou from Revolutionary Girl Utena . Cosplayer : Alli

Umbrella Soldier from Resident Evil. Cosplayer : koji-koji san

Goblin Slayer from Goblin Slayer . Cosplayer : Kokutō

Diablo (left) and Benimaru (right) from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime . Cosplayers : Mamoru and Buhi Buhi Buu kun

From left to right: Yukishiro Enishi, Himura Kenshin, Yukishiro Tomoe from Rurouni Kenshin . Cosplayers : Nao, kito, and Kyo

Platelet from Cells at Work! Cosplayer : Reimy (is a minor)

Yugi Mutou from Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters . Cosplayer : Kazuma Kiryu

Kaito Kid from Magic Kaito and Case Closed . Cosplayer : Aoi