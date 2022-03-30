Interest
The Coolest Cosplay at AnimeJapan 2022
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
AnimeJapan 2022 was in full swing last weekend with talk shows, vendors, and cosplay. The cosplayers came out ready to show off what they've been working on or saving for the past three years. Here's a handful of the cosplay we saw at the show:
Kirto (left) and Eugeo (right) from Sword Art Online. Cosplayers: Karuraru and Asayan
Saitama from One-Punch Man. Cosplayer: Teruyo
Hiling from Ranking of Kings. Cosplayer: Lulu
From left to right: Levi Ackerman, Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Krista Lenz from Attack on Titan. Cosplayer: Peno, Yue, Inouetama, and Uri
Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro. Cosplayer: Aono 26gō
All Might from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Kaki
Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Suzu
Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Rin
Himiko Toga (left) and Ochako Uraraka (right) from My Hero Academia. Cosplayers: Anonymous Girls 1 & 2
Evangelion Unit-02 (Rebuild) from Rebuild of Evangelion. Cosplayer: Yamata Reich
C.C. from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. Cosplayer: Saya
Risotto Nero (left) and Giorno “Jojo” Giovanna from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Cosplayers: MASA and Senetu
From left to right: Kanao Tsuyuri, Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Giyū Tomioka, and Shinobu Kochō from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayers: Alice LIA, Pokachi, Reimy (is a minor), Yue, and Peno
Demon Slayer Corps member killed by Rui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Takeshiiha
Kanao Tsuyuri from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Alice LIA
Giyū Tomioka from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Yue
From left to right: Mikuru Asahina, Haruhi Suzumiya, and Yuki Nagato from The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya. Cosplayers: nanaho, Aru Nanasaki, and Pipitao
Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze from Naruto. Cosplayer: Kagami
Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon. Cosplayer: Luna Tsukino
From left to fight: Avan De Zinuar III, The Dark King Vearn, and Nova from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. Cosplayers: Tenkū no Ossan 43, Uhyo, and Yahiro
Utena Tenjou from Revolutionary Girl Utena. Cosplayer: Alli
Umbrella Soldier from Resident Evil. Cosplayer: koji-koji san
Goblin Slayer from Goblin Slayer. Cosplayer: Kokutō
Diablo (left) and Benimaru (right) from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Cosplayers: Mamoru and Buhi Buhi Buu kun
From left to right: Yukishiro Enishi, Himura Kenshin, Yukishiro Tomoe from Rurouni Kenshin. Cosplayers: Nao, kito, and Kyo
Platelet from Cells at Work! Cosplayer: Reimy (is a minor)
Yugi Mutou from Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Cosplayer: Kazuma Kiryu
Kaito Kid from Magic Kaito and Case Closed. Cosplayer: Aoi
Umibōzu from City Hunter. Cosplayer: Gachi