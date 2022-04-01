Interest
Today on Wikipedia: Did You Know That a Common Way to Travel to Another World Is to Be Hit by a Truck?
posted on by Kim Morrissy
It's April Fool's Day, and Wikipedia is joining in on the fun by listing goofy facts on its main page. Today's "Did You Know" section (screenshotted here) contains a cheeky reference to the isekai fantasy genre: "Did you know that a common way to travel to another world is to be hit by a truck?" The links take you to the Isekai and Truck-kun pages on Wikipedia.
The reference is to a common reincarnation trope in isekai fantasy series, where "traffic accident by truck" is one of the leading causes of known deaths among protagonists. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation popularized the trope in 2012. Other series that feature or parody the killer truck include: KONOSUBA, Zombie Land Saga, Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?!, and Wise Man's Grandchild.
Source: Wikipedia