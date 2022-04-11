Jujutsu Kaisen x Pui Pui Molcar April Fool's Joke Is Now a Real Thing

What started out as an April Fool's joke is a joke no more, as the Jujutsu Kaisen official Twitter account announced on Sunday that the collaboration with the fluffy stop-motion series Pui Pui Molcar is now official.

A series of new illustrations have been released as part of the collab:

Merchandise featuring these illustrations will soon be available for purchase, and further details about the collab will be released on the official collaboration website at a later date.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. The anime will have a second season.

Pui Pui Molcar premiered on January 5 within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. The series centers on guinea pigs who have become cars (the title word "Molcar" combines "car" with "morumotto," the Japanese word for "guinea pig" and a variant of the English word "marmot"). Netflix began streaming the series worldwide outside of some Asian territories in March. Tobidase! Narase! Pui Pui Molcar , the series' compilation film, opened in Japan on July 22.

