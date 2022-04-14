A Couple of Cuckoos Launches Heroine Popularity Contest Ahead of Anime's Debut

Wedding ceremony illustrations also revealed

Miki Yoshikawa 's A Couple of Cuckoos ( Kakkō no Iinazuke ) manga launched its first heroine popularity contest in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on Wednesday, ahead of the television anime's April 23 debut. The winning girl will get a "solo photo collection"; publication details will be announced with the results of the contest.

In addition, the magazine revealed wedding ceremony illustrations of the four heroines Erika Amano, Hiro Segawa, and Sachi Umino, and Ai Mochizuki (pictured above).

Miki Yoshikawa ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , Yankee-kun to Megane-chan ) launched the A Couple of Cuckoos ( Kakkō no Iinazuke ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy:

16-year-old super-studier Nagi Umino, second-year student at the Megurogawa Academy high school, was switched at birth. On his way to a dinner to meet his birth parents, he accidentally meets the brash, outspoken, Erika Amano, who is determined to make Nagi her fake boyfriend as she never wants to actually marry. But once Nagi makes it to dinner, he finds his parents have decided to resolve the hospital switch by conveniently having him marry the daughter his birth parents raised...who turns out to be none other than Erika herself!

The anime will premiere in the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates on April 23. Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside Japan. The anime will run for two cours (quarters of the year) with no breaks in between. The spinoff mini anime Kakkō no Iikagen will premiere on Kadokawa Anime's YouTube channel on April 28.

Source: Comic Natalie