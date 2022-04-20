Ace Attorney 20th Anniversary Vinyl Collection Opens Pre-orders

Laced Records offers set of 121 remastered tracks across the six mainline titles

"Hold it! There can be no 'Objection!' to the Ace Attorney 20th anniversary vinyl box set," Laced Records cheekily announced on Tuesday. The set of 121 remastered tracks across the six mainline titles is available for pre-order on Laced Records' website.

Illustrator ultimatemaverickx drew the original new sleeve illustrations. The artist previously worked on Laced Records' Mega Man vinyl sleeves.

A Limited Edition set featuring six "attorney's badge gold" heavyweight vinyl and a deluxe rigid board slipcase is available exclusively through the Laced Records website. The Standard Edition features traditional black discs and will also become available to pre-order from some third-party retailers. Both sets cost US$120 and will ship worldwide (excluding Brazil) in October.

Masakazu Sugimori ( Viewtiful Joe ), Naoto Tanaka (aka Akemi Kimura ), and Noriyuki Iwadare composed the score for the original trilogy, while Toshihiko Horiyama (Mega Man series, Onimusha), Hideki Okugawa, Shu Takumi and Masami Onodera contributed to the later games.

CAPCOM launched a 20th anniversary website for the iconic video game series in October.

