Princess Connect! Re:Dive Smartphone Game Launches Re:Zero Crossover Event

The Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- girls have joined Cygames ' Princess Connect! Re:Dive smartphone game for a limited-time crossover event, which launched on Monday. Rem will be available through the focus gacha until May 15, while Emilia will be available from May 19 to June 1. Ram is a reward for defeating the story event boss on the Normal difficulty, which will run until May 14.

Cygames announced the game as a sequel to CyberAgent and Cygames ' Princess Connect! smartphone game in 2016. The game then launched in February 2018. The global version launched in 2021.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in April 2020, and the second season premiered on January 10. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired, and Crunchyroll Games is publishing the game's global version.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. The second season premiered its first part in July 2020 and its second part in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons.

