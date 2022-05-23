The Executioner and Her Way of Life Finds the Perfect Ramen Partner

"My Way of Life" ramen store announces collab ramen

The Executioner and Her Way of Life anime has found its perfect partner in crime: a ramen chain named "Ore no Ikiru Michi" (My Way of Life). The store will launch a collaboration food item, cheekily called "Execution Large Serving: Pure Concept (Noodles)" after the concepts depicted in the anime, from May 27 to June 4.

Not only do the names of the anime and ramen store echo each other, they are both award-winners: Ore no Ikiru Michi has been awarded the "Online Ramen of the Year" award for three consecutive years, while The Executioner and Her Way of Life was a grand prize winner of the GA Bunko Award.

The "Execution Large Serving: Pure Concept (Noodles)" ramen recreates Menou's scripture with tofu and nori seaweed. It also stacks the noodles like a jigsaw, echoing Momo's chosen weapon. A sword modeled after Ashuna's holds the pork cuts together, and the large serving is a reference to Akari's insatiable appetite. The store also offers a sticker with an original super-deformed character illustration as a bonus to anyone who purchases from the collaboration menu.

This collaboration is limited only to the physical branches in Japan, but the chain is known mainly as an online store that delivers the essential components of ramen over mail. The store plans to hold more collaborations in the future.

The anime premiered on April 1. HIDIVE is exclusively streaming the anime, and Sentai Filmworks will later release the series on home video.

Source: Comic Natalie