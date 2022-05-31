×
MADKID's You-ta and Lin Rocks Shield Hero, Rurouni Kenshin Themes Live in Studio

You-ta and Lin from MADKID performed live renditions of "Bring Back" (The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 opening theme) and Siam Shade's "1/3 Pure Heart Emotion" (Rurouni Kenshin ending theme) alongside Kanako Kodera and Yohei Onishi in new videos from Anime Songs Party.

In the accompanying interview, You-ta and Lin recalled the most defining moments in their lives, as well as talked about their favorite anime phrases. Fully-subtitled segments of the interview are available below:

"Bring Back" is the opening theme to the second season of The Rising of The Shield Hero anime, performed by MADKID; MADKID has also performed, and composed the lyrics and music to both opening themes of the first season, "RISE" and "FAITH". MADKID is a five-member Japanese dance and vocal group comprised of You-ta, Lin, KAZUKI, Yuki, SHIN.

The Anime Songs Party is a new fan-participation program. The program is seeking international participants to cover anime songs both as soloists and bands. More information can be found at its official website

