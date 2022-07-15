Dropkick on My Devil! YouTube Account Sees Huge Surge in Views

Staff altered approach to uploads after an unauthorized clip garnered over five million views

The official Twitter account for the Dropkick on My Devil! anime series shared the staff's own dismay on Tuesday about an unauthorized clip upload on YouTube. The clip, which shows a cameo of Hatsune Miku with a leek with the simple title "Her Voice" has been viewed over 5 million times. The Dropkick on My Devil! account stated that the anime will get its own YouTube account and upload clips faster to curtail unauthorized uploads.

VTuber and Dropkick on My Devil! voice actress Asano Ruri shared the official account and asked her fans to support it. She also recommended the Dropkick on My Devil! upload the clips with English subtitles and video titles and include uploading to the TikTok mobile platform.

The result was an overall increase in views for the official channel. Staff announced there was a "1,474% increase" in views as of Wednesday. The official version of the Hatsune Miku clip reached over 1 million views in five days.

The anime premiered on the TV Tokyo channel on July 5. The season was funded after a successful crowdfunding campaign. A campaign backer pledged 1.1 million yen (about US$10,000) to coin the title Dropkick on My Devil! X for the new season, and explained the title expresses affection for the hope that "Yurine and Jashin-chan will continue to cross each other and fight forever."

Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

[Via Otakomu]