Voice Actress Mariya Ise Announces Divorce

Voice actress Mariya Ise ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , Hunter x Hunter ) announced on Twitter on Friday that she has divorced and is currently raising her child as a single mother. She decided to announce this because her child recently entered elementary school, and thus her opportunities for socializing outside of a work context will increase.

She vowed to continue working as a voice actress and mother, and asked for her fans to continue lending their support.

Ise made her voice acting debut in Aishiteruze Baby in 2004. She has most notably played the characters of F.F. in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , Pao-Lin Huang/Dragon Kid in Tiger & Bunny , Yoshino Somei in Spriggan , Ray in The Promised Neverland , Killua Zoldyck from 2011's Hunter x Hunter , Reg in Made in Abyss , Bonnie in Pokémon the Series: XY , and Wendy Hertz in Mobile Suit Gundam AGE . She will play Azami Kurotani in the upcoming Uzumaki anime.

Ise married in January 2015 and gave birth to her first child in September later that year.