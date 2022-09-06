Watch Luffy's Message at the USC Trojans Half-Time Show

Marching band performed “We Are!,” “New Genesis”, “Over the Top!” at USC Trojans' season opener game on Saturday

One Piece protagonist Luffy made a special appearance at the USC Trojans football team's season opener game against Rice University on Saturday during the half-time show. The One Piece Film Red film sponsored the match, and Toei Animation 's English Twitter account posted a clip of Luffy's message to the audience.

Luffy says: "Hey hey! You guys are right here! I'm Monkey D. Luffy! I'm the man who's gonna be king of the pirates! Whoa, you can feel the incredible excitement in the stadium! I'm told the Spirit of Troy are now gonna play our music! You guys ready? Here we go!"

The Spirit of Troy marching band then performed the following songs from the One Piece anime and One Piece Film Red : “We Are!,” “New Genesis”, and “Over the Top!”

The film opened in Japan on August 6. Crunchyroll will theatrically screen the film in North America in October, and in Australia, and New Zealand this fall. It describes the film:

Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as “otherworldly.” Now, for the first time ever, Uta will herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

