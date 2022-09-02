USC Trojans Half-Time Show Will Feature One Piece Medley

USC's Trojan Marching Band will perform “We Are!,” “New Genesis,” and “Over the Top!”

The USC Trojan's 2022 season opening game against Rice University on Saturday will feature a special half-time show themed around One Piece 's Straw Hat Pirates. On Saturday, September 3, USC's Trojan Marching Band will perform a three-song set that will include the theme songs “We Are!,” “New Genesis” and “Over the Top!” The top-ranked team will face Rice University's Owls in their season opener.

“We are proud to partner with a world-class company like Toei Animation Inc. in promoting the ‘ One Piece Film Red ’ through an exciting live performance from the USC Trojan Marching Band,” said Drew DeHart, vice president and general manager of USC Sports Properties and Playfly Sports. “The USC Trojans are fired up to join the Straw Hat Crew for the season opener!”

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6, and ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film earned over 12 billion yen (about US$86 million) as of August 31, its 26th day in Japanese theaters. As of Sunday, the movie has topped the Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) film as the #10 all-time highest-grossing anime film in Japan.

"We're thrilled to partner with USC to cap off our summer celebration of ‘ One Piece Film Red ’ with this special half-time show at the Trojan's Labor Day Weekend season opener," said Lisa Yamatoya, director of global marketing for Toei Animation Inc. "We invite fans around the world to join us for the film's theatrical release this fall."

Crunchyroll will theatrically screen the film in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, and it describes the film:

Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as “otherworldly.” Now, for the first time ever, Uta will herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

Source: Press release