Dragalia Lost Posts Main Campaign Ending Credits on YouTube for Posterity

Game ends service on November 30

The Dragalia Lost smartphone game concluded its main campaign in July. As a thank you to the fans, Nintendo streamed on Tuesday the ending credits for posterity, before the game ends service on November 30.

Even as Dragalia Lost inches ever closer to its end of service, the game is celebrating its fourth anniversary. The English Twitter account posted an illustration and a sweet thank you message.

September 27 marks the 4th anniversary of the release of Dragalia Lost. Thank you all so much for your support over these four amazing years. We hope you'll continue to enjoy playing #DragaliaLost for as long as it is available! pic.twitter.com/5FXsHH26Sd — Dragalia Lost (@DragaliaLostApp) September 27, 2022

The game will end service on November 30 at 1:00 a.m. EST. The in-game currency diamantium is no longer available for purchase. Upgrades and packs will be available for purchase with diamantium until October 31.

The second part of the final chapter of the game's main campaign released in July. The game's website had previously announced that the game would end service after the release of that final chapter.

Dragalia Lost launched in September 2018 in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and the United States. The game earned US$16 million in its first two weeks, and had earned $60 million worldwide by early January 2019. Nintendo later released the game in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Nintendo handled the game's release in North America and Europe. The company co-developed the game with Cygames , and both companies are jointly operating the game. The game supports Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese languages for text, and English and Japanese audio languages.

Cygames ' Cycomi manga website began publishing a manga by Ayumi Fujimura based on the game in January 2019.