Dragalia Lost Smartphone Game Ends Service on November 30

The official website of the Dragalia Lost smartphone game announced on Tuesday the game will end service on November 30 at 1:00 a.m. EST.

The in-game currency diamantium is no longer available for purchase. Upgrades and packs will be available for purchase with diamantium until October 31.

The second part of the final chapter of the game's main campaign released in July. The game's website had previously announced that the game would end service after the release of that final chapter.

Dragalia Lost launched in September 2018 in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and the United States. The game earned US$16 million in its first two weeks, and had earned $60 million worldwide by early January 2019. Nintendo later released the game in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Nintendo handled the game's release in North America and Europe. The company co-developed the game with Cygames , and both companies are jointly operating the game. The game supports Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese languages for text, and English and Japanese audio languages.

Cygames ' Cycomi manga website began publishing a manga by Ayumi Fujimura based on the game in January 2019.

