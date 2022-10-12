BoxLunch Offers My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen Photo Experiences

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with the pop culture retailer BoxLunch to set up My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen photo spots in select stores in the United States. Fans can take pictures with My Hero Academia 's Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka (pictured top-right) at 11 locations, while select locations feature an additional installation with characters from Jujutsu Kaisen .

The following locations contain My Hero Academia photo spots:

The Outlets at Orange in Orange, CA

The Streets of Brentwood in Brentwood, CA*

Westfarms in West Hartford, CT

Countryside Mall in Clearwater, FL

Harlem Irving Plaza in Norridge, IL

Arundel Mills in Hanover, MD

Great Lakes Crossings in Auburn Hills, MI

Meadowood Mall in Reno, NV

Barton Creek Square in Austin, TX*

Grapevine Mills in Grapevine, TX

Outlet Collection Seattle in Auburn, WA

*Also features Jujutsu Kaisen installation

Customers who purchase a product from any Crunchyroll title will receive a free 30-day Crunchyroll “Mega-Fan” as a special gift. BoxLunch stores are also hosting a lottery with an exclusive meet-and-greet event with the Jujutsu Kaisen voice actors as the prize.

The BoxLunch x Crunchyroll merchandise collection is available both online and in physical stores. Products include apparel, home goods, bags, and more across popular anime brands like Haikyu!! , Attack on Titan , Dragon Ball Z , My Hero Academia , Jujutsu Kaisen , and Spy×Family .

Source: Press Release