McDonald's Japan Happy Meals Bundle Spinoff Picture Book for Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film

Happy Meal set launches on November 4

McDonald's Japan announced on Friday that its newest Happy Meal set, launching on November 4, will include a spinoff picture book for Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari or literally, Suzume's Door-Locking) film.

The Suzume to Isu (Suzume and the Chair) picture book tells an original story for children that is linked to the film's plot. Makoto Shinkai wrote the text, marking the first time he has worked on a picture book. Animator and illustrator Senbon Umishima drew the illustrations. The book also comes with stickers.

Shinkai tweeted that the picture book tells a "small prologue" that complements the film, but that he also aimed to make it an enjoyable book in its own right.

McDonald's Japan is streaming a television commercial starring Ryunosuke Kamiki . Kamiki played Taki in your name. , and also stars in Suzume as Sōta's friend Tomoya Serizawa.

In the ad, Kamiki purchases a Happy Meal and asks himself how long it has been since he last read a picture book. He notices a child also reading the picture book and smiles.

The film will open in Japan on November 11.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Wild Bunch International will release the film worldwide except in Asia in early 2023. Crunchyroll will handle North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Wild Bunch International will release the film in French- and German-speaking Europe.