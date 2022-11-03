Interest
Voice Actors Yuuki Kaji, Ayana Taketatsu's 1st Child is Born
Voice actor couple Yuuki Kaji and Ayana Taketatsu announced on Thursday through their respective Twitter accounts that their first child was born several days ago.
皆様へ— 竹達彩奈 (@Ayana_take) November 3, 2022
先日、無事に出産致しました。
おかげさまで母子共に健康です！
出産に至るまで、ご協力してくださった関係者の皆様。
安心して出産できるようサポートしてくださった医療従事者の皆様。
そしてずっと温かく応援してくださった皆様。
本当にありがとうございます。 pic.twitter.com/IMfHS03Xp7
ご報告。— 梶裕貴 Yuki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL) November 3, 2022
先日、無事に子どもが生まれました。
母子ともに元気です！
“尊い”という言葉の持つ本当の意味が
少しわかったような気がします🕊
お心遣いくださった皆様に感謝を。
そして…
全国の子育て中の先輩方、お疲れ様です！
こりゃ大変ですね…！でも幸せですね！
オレ達の戦いはこれからだ！ pic.twitter.com/YwD4SHDLNR
Taketatsu noted that both she and the child are healthy. She thanked everyone who assisted her up to and during her birth, as well as her fans who have offered their warm support. Kaji remarked that he feels like he now understands the true meaning of the word "precious." He also expressed his regards to all the people in the country currently raising kids.
"Our battle begins here!" he quipped.
The two registered their marriage on June 23, 2019, which was also Taketatsu's 30th birthday.
Kaji's most prominent character is his ongoing starring role as Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan, and Taketatsu's breakout role was Azusa Nakano in the K-ON! franchise. Among other projects, they starred together in Star Driver, Guilty Crown, High School DxD, and Pop Team Epic.
