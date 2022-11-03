Voice Actors Yuuki Kaji, Ayana Taketatsu's 1st Child is Born

"Our battle begins here!" Kaji quipped.

Voice actor couple Yuuki Kaji and Ayana Taketatsu announced on Thursday through their respective Twitter accounts that their first child was born several days ago.

Taketatsu noted that both she and the child are healthy. She thanked everyone who assisted her up to and during her birth, as well as her fans who have offered their warm support. Kaji remarked that he feels like he now understands the true meaning of the word "precious." He also expressed his regards to all the people in the country currently raising kids.

"Our battle begins here!" he quipped.

The two registered their marriage on June 23, 2019, which was also Taketatsu's 30th birthday.

Kaji's most prominent character is his ongoing starring role as Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan , and Taketatsu's breakout role was Azusa Nakano in the K-ON! franchise. Among other projects, they starred together in Star Driver , Guilty Crown , High School DxD , and Pop Team Epic .

Source: Comic Natalie