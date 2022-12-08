Crunchyroll Awards Changes Up Categories for 2023

New categories added, some retired, awards will be split between live show and streaming program

Disclosure: The writer of this article is also a judge for the Anime Awards.

Crunchyroll announced the categories for its 2023 Anime Awards on Thursday with a few change-ups from last year's awards ceremony. The streaming company also revealed that some winners will be announced during the presentation in Japan on March 4, and others will be announced during its global live stream.

The following categories are new this year:

Best Anime Song

Best Continuing Series

Best Original Anime

Presenter's Choice

Special Achievement Award

“Must Protect At All Cost” Character

Best Main Character

Best New Series

Best Supporting Character

Additionally, "Best Voice Actor Performance" is listed as a single category in the press release. The category will include Arabic, Castilian, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish performances. Previous iterations didn't include Arabic and Italian but did include Russian. The Awards have nixed the categories "Best Girl," "Best Boy," "Best Antagonist," and "Best Fight Scene."

The awards ceremony will announce the winners of Anime of the Year, Best Animation, Best Anime Song, Best Character Design, Best Comedy, Best Continuing Series, Best Director, Best Fantasy, Best Film, Best Original Anime, Best Romance, Best Score, Presenter's Choice, and the Special Achievement Award. The Presenter's Choice Award will allow a "special guest" to present an award to an "honored contributor" of their choice. The recipient could be a person, studio, or company acknowledged for various reasons, including overcoming a major professional hurdle, a milestone, or congratulating them for inspirational contributions.

The Special Achievement Award is determined by an industry panel selected by the Crunchyroll team. It is meant to denote "legendary status" to its recipient based on their contributions to the anime industry.

The global live stream will announce additional winners for the following categories

“Must Protect At All Cost” Character

Best Action

Best Drama

Best Ending Sequence

Best Main Character

Best New Series

Best Opening Sequence

Best Supporting Character

Best Voice Actor Performance

Voting will open for the seventh annual Anime Awards on January 19, 2023, and close on January 26. Nominees are selected by the Anime Awards judging panel. The program will take place in Japan for the first time at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa's Hiten Main Banquet Hall in Tokyo on March 4, 2023, with hosts Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira .

The award ceremony will be distributed on Crunchyroll 's social media channels and feature "famous creators and musicians."

Sony Music Solutions Inc. is collaborating with Crunchyroll to both plan and support the program's operational needs.

According to Crunchyroll , the Anime Awards received 16.9 million votes from fans in 2021.

Last year crowned Jujutsu Kaisen as Anime of the Year, and the winners were announced via Crunchyroll 's social media platforms. Previous years included a mix of a live-streaming program and, before the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person award ceremony.

