Musical Guests ALI, Yuki Kajiura, Kohta Yamamoto Will Perform at Anime Awards

announced musical guests and additional presenters on Thursday for its seventh annual Anime Awards presentation on March 4.ending theme performersandcomposer, andcomposerwill all perform during the event.

The performances will commemorate the award show's previous winners; Jujutsu Kaisen won anime of the year, and ALI and AKLO 's theme song, "LOST IN PARADISE," won Best Ending Sequence in 2021. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba won anime of the year in 2020, and its blockbuster film Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train won Best Film in 2022. Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 1 took home the top prize that same year. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 is nominated in the upcoming awards program in 12 categories, including Anime of the Year.

Leo from ALI commented on their upcoming performance at the award show, saying, “The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the first award ALI received and we were very happy that the award came from fans around the world. We were honored to win two awards in 2021, Best Ending Sequence for 'LOST IN PARADISE' and Best Opening Sequence for 'Wild Side.' We couldn't be more thankful that the awards brought our music to the world and brought us confidence."

The streaming service also announced additional presenters for the show's line-up on Thursday. Nogizaka46 idol Haruka Kaki, comedian Kendo Kobayashi , entrepreneur and night club host Roland, and actress Sawa Suzuki join previously announced presenters Aidan Hutchinson, Finn Wolfhard, Hunter Schafer , Jacob Bertrand, Juju Smith-Schuster, Robert Rodriguez , Zelina Vega, Sykkuno , and Valkyrae .

The awards ceremony will announce the winners of Anime of the Year, Best Animation, Best Anime Song, Best Character Design, Best Comedy, Best Continuing Series, Best Director, Best Fantasy, Best Film, Best Original Anime, Best Romance, Best Score, Presenter's Choice, and the Special Achievement Award. The global live stream will announce additional winners for the “Must Protect At All Cost” Character, Best Action, Best Drama, Best Ending Sequence, Best Main Character, Best New Series, Best Opening Sequence, Best Supporting Character, and Best Voice Actor Performance categories.

Nominees are selected by the Anime Awards judging panel. The program will take place in Japan for the first time at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa's Hiten Main Banquet Hall in Tokyo on March 4, 2023, with hosts Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira .

Crunchyroll will stream the show on YouTube and Twitch. Sony LIV will stream the program in India.

Fan voting for the award opened on January 19. SPY x FAMILY , Attack on Titan , Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , Lycoris Recoil , Demon Slayer , and Ranking of Kings were nominated for Anime of the Year.

Source: Crunchyroll

Disclosure: The writer of this article is also a judge for the Anime Awards.