Crunchyroll Announces Nominees for 7th Annual Anime Awards
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Crunchyroll announced the nominees and opened voting for its seventh annual Anime Awards on Tuesday. Leading in nominations is SPY x FAMILY with nominations in 13 categories and Attack on Titan in 12 categories. (Note that the the Fall 2022 anime season will not be eligible for this year's awards and will instead be a part of the 2024 awards.)
The nominees are listed below in alphabetical order by category:
Anime of the Year
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Lycoris Recoil
- Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Action
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Lycoris Recoil
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Animation
- Akebi's Sailor Uniform
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Anime Song
- "Chikichiki Banban," QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- "Comedy," Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
- "My Nonfiction," Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- "New Genesis," Ado, One Piece Film Red
- "Shall We Dance?," ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-
- "The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Character Design
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Comedy
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- My Dress-Up Darling
- SPY x FAMILY
- Uncle From Another World
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Continuing Series
- Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean)
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic)
- Made in Abyss (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)
- One Piece
Best Director
- Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY
- Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil
- Yousuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Drama
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Dance Dance Danseur
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Best Ending Sequence
- "Akuma no Ko," Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- "Comedy," Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
- "My Heart Has Surrendered," Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- "Koi no yukue," Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling
- "Koshaberibiyori," FantasticYouth, Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)
- "Yofukashino Uta," Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night
Best Fantasy
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2
- Overlord IV
- Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- The Case Study of Vanitas (2nd Part)
Best Film
- Bubble
- Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
- INU-OH
- JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- One Piece Film Red
- The Deer King
Best Main Character
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best New Series
- Call of the Night
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Lycoris Recoil
- My Dress-Up Darling
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Opening Sequence
- “Chikichiki Banban," QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- "Mixed Nuts," Official HiGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY
- "Naked Hero," Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- "The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- "This Fffire," Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- "Zankyousanka," Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Original Anime
- Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-
- Healer Girl
- Lycoris Recoil
- The Orbital Children
- Vampire in the Garden
- YUREI DECO
Best Romance
- Call of the Night
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)
- Love After World Domination
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie
Best Score
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Supporting Character
- Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
Best Voice Artist Performance (English)
- Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- SungWon Cho (AKA ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)
- Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)
- Adel Abo Hassoon, Kage, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)
- Amal Hawija, Gon, Hunter x Hunter
- Amal Saadalden, Conan, Detective Conan: The Bride of Shibuya (Movie)
- Mohja AlSheak, Izuku Midoriya, My Hero Academia (Season 1)
- Naji Makhoul, Ichigo, Bleach (Season 1)
- Ula Zidan, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)
- Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- Lourdes Fabrés, Jolyne, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Alejandro Albaiceta, Gohan, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
- Marc Gómez, Daida, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)
- Masumi Mutsuda, Yatora Yaguchi, Blue Period
- Mónica Padrós, Hiling, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)
Best Voice Artist Performance (French)
- Alexis Tomassian, Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Dorothée Pousséo, Lucy, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Geneviève Doang, Vladilena Milizé, 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
- Laure Filiu, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Martin Faliu, Miyuki, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
Best Voice Artist Performance (German)
- Gabrielle Pietermann, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Jannik Endemann, Ritsuka Uenoyama, Given
- Lara Trautmann, Belle, Belle
- Nicolás Artajo, Yūta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- Torsten Michaelis, Askeladd, Vinland Saga (Season 1)
- Uwe Thomsen, Jotaro Kujo, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable
Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)
- Andrea La Greca, Rengoku, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Andrea Oldani, Daida, Ranking of Kings (Part 1)
- Deborah Morese, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen'in, JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 1)
- Giulia Maniglio, Riku, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Simone Lupinacci, Shoyo Hinata, Haikyu!! To The Top
Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)
- Antônio Moreno, Heihachi Mishima, Tekken: Bloodline
- Charles Emmanuel, Kazuya, Rent-A-Girlfriend (Season 2)
- Mariana Dondi, Nagatoro, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Nina Carvalho, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Pedro Alcântara, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- Yan Gesteira, Ashito Aoi, Aoashi
This year's awards omits the "Best Boy," "Best Girl," and "Best Antagonist" categories in favor of the "Best Main Character" and "Best Supporting Character" categories. (Amusingly, the character Eren Jaeger is nominated in both "Best Protagonist" and "Best Antagonist" last year.) Gone as well is the "Best Fight Scene" category. The awards add the new "Best Anime Song," "Best Continuing Series," "Best New Series," and "Best Original Anime" categories.
The awards also add best voice actor categories for series dubbed in Arabic, Castilian, and Italian on top of the existing Japanese, English, German, French, Portuguese, and Russian options.
Additional categories include Presenter's Choice, Special Achievement Award, “Must Protect At All Cost” Character. The Presenter's Choice Award will allow a "special guest" to present an award to an "honored contributor" of their choice. The recipient could be a person, studio, or company acknowledged for various reasons, including overcoming a major professional hurdle, a milestone, or congratulating them for inspirational contributions.
The Special Achievement Award is determined by an industry panel selected by the Crunchyroll team. It is meant to denote "legendary status" to its recipient based on their contributions to the anime industry.
Voting is open until January 25 at 5 p.m. PST and participants can vote each day for their favorite choices. The following winners will be announced during the presentation in Japan on March 4, and others will be announced during its global live stream.
The awards ceremony will announce the winners of Anime of the Year, Best Animation, Best Anime Song, Best Character Design, Best Comedy, Best Continuing Series, Best Director, Best Fantasy, Best Film, Best Original Anime, Best Romance, Best Score, Presenter's Choice, and the Special Achievement Award. The global live stream will announce additional winners for the “Must Protect At All Cost” Character, Best Action, Best Drama, Best Ending Sequence, Best Main Character, Best New Series, Best Opening Sequence, Best Supporting Character, and Best Voice Actor Performance categories.
Nominees are selected by the Anime Awards judging panel. The program will take place in Japan for the first time at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa's Hiten Main Banquet Hall in Tokyo on March 4, 2023, with hosts Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira.
The Fall 2022 anime season will not be eligible for this year's awards and will instead be a part of the 2024 awards. The 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards FAQ notes that for a series to be eligible this year, "one episode aired on television or online in Japan between November 2021 and September 2022, at least in part. This means that shows which aired during Fall 2022 are not eligible for this year's show." However, two-part Fall 2021 series are eligible for the 2023 awards after also appearing in the 2022 awards. This includes series like Ranking of Kings, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation,, and 86 EIGHTY-SIX Season 2.
The award ceremony will be distributed on Crunchyroll's social media channels and feature "famous creators and musicians."
Sony Music Solutions Inc. is collaborating with Crunchyroll to both plan and support the program's operational needs.
According to Crunchyroll, the Anime Awards received 16.9 million votes from fans in 2021.
Last year crowned Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 1 as Anime of the Year, and the winners were announced via Crunchyroll's social media platforms. Previous years included a mix of a live-streaming program and, before the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person award ceremony.
