Crunchyroll Announces Nominees for 7th Annual Anime Awards

Crunchyroll announced the nominees and opened voting for its seventh annual Anime Awards on Tuesday. Leading in nominations is SPY x FAMILY with nominations in 13 categories and Attack on Titan in 12 categories. (Note that the the Fall 2022 anime season will not be eligible for this year's awards and will instead be a part of the 2024 awards.)

The nominees are listed below in alphabetical order by category:

Anime of the Year

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Final Season Part 2 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Lycoris Recoil

SPY x FAMILY

Best Animation

Akebi's Sailor Uniform

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Final Season Part 2 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

(2nd Part) SPY x FAMILY

Best Anime Song

Best Character Design

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

My Dress-Up Darling

Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

(2nd Part) SPY x FAMILY

Best Comedy

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Kotaro Lives Alone

My Dress-Up Darling

SPY x FAMILY

Uncle From Another World

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Continuing Series

Best Director

Best Drama

86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2

Part 2 Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Final Season Part 2 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Dance Dance Danseur

Kotaro Lives Alone

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Best Ending Sequence

Best Fantasy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2

Season 1 Part 2 Overlord IV

Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

(2nd Part) The Case Study of Vanitas (2nd Part)

Best Film

Best Main Character

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

(2nd Part) Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Final Season Part 2 Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best New Series

Call of the Night

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Lycoris Recoil

My Dress-Up Darling

SPY x FAMILY

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Opening Sequence

“Chikichiki Banban," QUEENDOM , Ya Boy Kongming!

, "Mixed Nuts," Official HiGE DANdism , SPY x FAMILY

, "Naked Hero," Vaundy , Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

, (2nd Part) "The Rumbling," SiM , Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

, Final Season Part 2 "This Fffire," Franz Ferdinand , Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

, "Zankyousanka," Aimer , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Original Anime

Best Romance

Call of the Night

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)

(2nd series) Love After World Domination

My Dress-Up Darling

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Final Season Part 2 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

SPY x FAMILY

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Supporting Character

Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

(2nd Part) Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Voice Artist Performance (English)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

Atsumi Tanezaki , Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

, Anya Forger, Chika Anzai , Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

, Chisato Nishikigi, Fairouz Ai , Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

, Jolyne Cujoh, Misaki Kuno , Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

, Faputa and Irumyuui, Natsuki Hanae , Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

, Tanjiro Kamado, Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)

Adel Abo Hassoon, Kage, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)

(1st Part) Amal Hawija, Gon, Hunter x Hunter

Amal Saadalden, Conan, Detective Conan : The Bride of Shibuya (Movie)

: The Bride of Shibuya (Movie) Mohja AlSheak, Izuku Midoriya, My Hero Academia (Season 1)

(Season 1) Naji Makhoul, Ichigo, Bleach (Season 1)

(Season 1) Ula Zidan, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)

Best Voice Artist Performance (French)

Best Voice Artist Performance (German)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)

This year's awards omits the "Best Boy," "Best Girl," and "Best Antagonist" categories in favor of the "Best Main Character" and "Best Supporting Character" categories. (Amusingly, the character Eren Jaeger is nominated in both "Best Protagonist" and "Best Antagonist" last year.) Gone as well is the "Best Fight Scene" category. The awards add the new "Best Anime Song," "Best Continuing Series," "Best New Series," and "Best Original Anime" categories.

The awards also add best voice actor categories for series dubbed in Arabic, Castilian, and Italian on top of the existing Japanese, English, German, French, Portuguese, and Russian options.

Additional categories include Presenter's Choice, Special Achievement Award, “Must Protect At All Cost” Character. The Presenter's Choice Award will allow a "special guest" to present an award to an "honored contributor" of their choice. The recipient could be a person, studio, or company acknowledged for various reasons, including overcoming a major professional hurdle, a milestone, or congratulating them for inspirational contributions.

The Special Achievement Award is determined by an industry panel selected by the Crunchyroll team. It is meant to denote "legendary status" to its recipient based on their contributions to the anime industry.

Voting is open until January 25 at 5 p.m. PST and participants can vote each day for their favorite choices. The following winners will be announced during the presentation in Japan on March 4, and others will be announced during its global live stream.

The awards ceremony will announce the winners of Anime of the Year, Best Animation, Best Anime Song, Best Character Design, Best Comedy, Best Continuing Series, Best Director, Best Fantasy, Best Film, Best Original Anime, Best Romance, Best Score, Presenter's Choice, and the Special Achievement Award. The global live stream will announce additional winners for the “Must Protect At All Cost” Character, Best Action, Best Drama, Best Ending Sequence, Best Main Character, Best New Series, Best Opening Sequence, Best Supporting Character, and Best Voice Actor Performance categories.

Nominees are selected by the Anime Awards judging panel. The program will take place in Japan for the first time at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa's Hiten Main Banquet Hall in Tokyo on March 4, 2023, with hosts Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira .

The Fall 2022 anime season will not be eligible for this year's awards and will instead be a part of the 2024 awards. The 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards FAQ notes that for a series to be eligible this year, "one episode aired on television or online in Japan between November 2021 and September 2022, at least in part. This means that shows which aired during Fall 2022 are not eligible for this year's show." However, two-part Fall 2021 series are eligible for the 2023 awards after also appearing in the 2022 awards. This includes series like Ranking of Kings , Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation , , and 86 EIGHTY-SIX Season 2 .

The award ceremony will be distributed on Crunchyroll 's social media channels and feature "famous creators and musicians."

Sony Music Solutions Inc. is collaborating with Crunchyroll to both plan and support the program's operational needs.

According to Crunchyroll , the Anime Awards received 16.9 million votes from fans in 2021.

Last year crowned Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 1 as Anime of the Year, and the winners were announced via Crunchyroll 's social media platforms. Previous years included a mix of a live-streaming program and, before the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person award ceremony.

