KONOSUBA Megumin Spinoff Gets Explosive Tie-In With Spicy Beef Soup Brand

Anime premieres on April 5

KONOSUBA 's Megumin is up to her usual antics by casting Explosion on hot, spicy food. The Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! anime announced a tie-in promotion with the Nissin Homura Meshi brand's new instant Yukgaejang (or spicy beef soup) product on Monday.

Kadokawa is streaming a promotional video for the campaign, featuring a very trigger happy Megumin. Amusingly, the ads feature recycled footage from the main KONOSUBA anime series, but with the Homura Meshi cups sneakily edited in.

The collaboration Homura Meshi cups will be available at food retailers such as supermarkets in Japan. Some stores will offer free luncheon mats featuring Megumin and Yunyun to customers who purchase at least two cups. Also, purchasing two cups through online retailers will allow you to enter a draw for a free beer mug and B3-sized tapestry.

On Wednesday, Nissin Foods Group's online store will start selling up to 1,000 sets of two Homura Meshi cups with a luncheon mat.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! , the television anime of writer Natsume Akatsuki and illustrator Kurone Mishima 's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series, will premiere in Japan on April 5. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The spinoff novels center on Megumin and her Crimson Magic Clan.

