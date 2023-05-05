×
Interest
Mushoku Tensei Joins The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Game

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Rudeus, Eris, Roxy, Ghislaine join the roster

It's always fun to see an "isekai" anime cross over with a different high fantasy series that doesn't necessarily share the world-hopping theme. A Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation crossover event launched on Netmarble's The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross smartphone role-playing game on Tuesday; most of the content will remain live until the game's next maintenance update on May 15.

7ds-mushoku-tensei-collab_eng
©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments Project,MBS. All Rights Reserved. ©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Production Committee, TX ©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble F&C Inc. All Rights Reserved. ©Rifujinnamagonote/MFBOOKS/Mushoku Tensei Ⅱ Production Committee

Four new characters from the Mushoku Tensei anime join the fray as playable characters: [Otherworldly Reincarnation] Rudeus Greyrat, [Mad Dog] Eris Boreas Greyrat, [Water King-class Magician] Roxy Migurdia, and [Sword King] Ghislaine Dedoldia. You can obtain [Mad Dog] Eris Boreas Greyrat by completing all the new special missions, but the others are only obtainable through the gacha system.

The "Event Death Match - Encountering Death" boss raid event lets you change Orsted is the second-ranked Seven Great World Power of Mushoku Tensei. If you kick his ass (something Rudeus was never able to do in the anime), you'll get various items to help strengthen your characters, as well as a costume for Eris.

Incidentally, this isn't the first time The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has teamed up with an isekai anime. The game has collaborated twice with Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-.

Netmarble launched its The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross game for iOS and Android devices in June 2019 in Japan and Korea and in the rest of the world in March 2020. Netmarble is also developing a new open-world game based on Nakaba Suzuki's The Seven Deadly Sins (Nanatsu no Taizai) manga franchise, for consoles, PC, and mobile devices.

Source: Press Release

