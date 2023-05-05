Mushoku Tensei Joins The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Game

Rudeus, Eris, Roxy, Ghislaine join the roster

It's always fun to see an "isekai" anime cross over with a different high fantasy series that doesn't necessarily share the world-hopping theme. A Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation crossover event launched on Netmarble 's The Seven Deadly Sins : Grand Cross smartphone role-playing game on Tuesday; most of the content will remain live until the game's next maintenance update on May 15.

©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments Project,MBS. All Rights Reserved. ©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Production Committee, TX ©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble F&C Inc. All Rights Reserved. ©Rifujinnamagonote/MFBOOKS/Mushoku Tensei Ⅱ Production Committee

Four new characters from the Mushoku Tensei anime join the fray as playable characters: [Otherworldly Reincarnation] Rudeus Greyrat, [Mad Dog] Eris Boreas Greyrat, [Water King-class Magician] Roxy Migurdia, and [Sword King] Ghislaine Dedoldia. You can obtain [Mad Dog] Eris Boreas Greyrat by completing all the new special missions, but the others are only obtainable through the gacha system.

The "Event Death Match - Encountering Death" boss raid event lets you change Orsted is the second-ranked Seven Great World Power of Mushoku Tensei . If you kick his ass (something Rudeus was never able to do in the anime), you'll get various items to help strengthen your characters, as well as a costume for Eris.

Incidentally, this isn't the first time The Seven Deadly Sins : Grand Cross has teamed up with an isekai anime. The game has collaborated twice with Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- .

Netmarble launched its The Seven Deadly Sins : Grand Cross game for iOS and Android devices in June 2019 in Japan and Korea and in the rest of the world in March 2020. Netmarble is also developing a new open-world game based on Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins ( Nanatsu no Taizai ) manga franchise , for consoles, PC, and mobile devices.

Source: Press Release