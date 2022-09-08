Re:Zero Collab Returns to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Game

Witch of Greed Echidna, The Master Swordsman Reinhard join the roster

Netmarble launched an update for its The Seven Deadly Sins : Grand Cross smartphone role-playing game on Tuesday, which brings back last year's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- collab with extra characters and content.

New to the fray this time are Witch of Greed Echidna and The Master Swordsman Reinhard. These two characters can only be obtained through the gacha, along with Emilia and Beatrice. There will also be a new Re: Britannia Collab Story mode, where players can experience different endings based on their choices, plus a new boss battle in the form of The Great Rabbit. This time, Twin Maid Rem and Twin Maid Ram are available for free by completing missions and logging in throughout the event duration.

The crossover is particularly fitting given that both series share a swords and sorcery setting, as well as characters inspired by The Seven Deadly Sins .

Netmarble launched its The Seven Deadly Sins : Grand Cross game for iOS and Android devices in June 2019 in Japan and Korea and in the rest of the world in March 2020. Netmarble is also developing a new open-world game based on Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins ( Nanatsu no Taizai ) manga franchise, for consoles, PC, and mobile devices.

The previous Re:Zero event ran from May 11-25, 2021.

