Fly Me to the Moon Manga Goes on Hiatus After 'Shocking' Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter

Honestly, can you blame him?

This year's 46th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kenjirō Hata 's Fly Me to the Moon ( Tonikaku Kawaii or literally, Generally Cute) manga is going on hiatus until the 50th issue. The magazine claimed the manga artist was recovering from the "shocking" chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen .

Now, we won't mention what that shocking event was, but if you know you know. It was so shocking that some fans have been building shrines in response (link includes spoilers, click at your own risk), along with some other strong reactions (link contains spoilers).

Hata launched Fly Me to the Moon in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 25th compiled book volume on September 15. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

Viz describes the manga:

From the day his parents named him, Nasa Yuzaki has felt connected to outer space…whether he likes it or not. His efforts to outperform the space program veer off course when an accident introduces him to Tsukasa, a mysterious girl with strange powers. Is she an alien, a moon goddess or something else? Since she insists on marrying him, Nasa will have plenty of chances to find out!

The series inspired a television anime, which premiered in October 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the anime as well as dubs in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. Tonikaku Kawaii SNS , an original video anime ( OVA ) for the series, shipped on Blu-ray Disc in Japan in August 2021, and began streaming on Crunchyroll on the same day. The second season aired in April and is available for streaming on Crunchyroll .