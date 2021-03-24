TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Original Video Anime's Promo Reveals Title, August 18 Release

The official website for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , the anime of Kenjirō Hata 's Fly Me to the Moon ( Tonikaku Kawaii ) manga, began streaming a promotional video for the upcoming original video anime ( OVA ) on Wednesday. The promotional video reveals that the special episode, titled Tonikaku Kawaii ~SNS~, will begin streaming overseas on August 18 and ship on Blu-ray Disc in Japan on the same day.

Crunchyroll will stream the OVA .

The television anime premiered on October 2, and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub for the anime as well as dubs in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

The anime stars:

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack ) directed the anime at Seven Arcs , and Kazuho Hyodo ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) was in charge of the series scripts. Masakatsu Sasaki (Saki, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) designed the characters while Goichi Iwahata designed the props. Ritsuko Utagawa served as the color key artist, and Yukihiro Shibutani directed the art. Satoshi Motoyama directed the sound, and " Endō. " ( Akiba's Trip: The Animation ) composed the music.

Akari Kitō performed the opening theme song "Koi no Uta (feat. Tsukasa Tsukuyomi)" (Song of Love (feat. Tsukasa Tsukuyomi)) as her character. DJ Yunomi wrote and arranged the song. KanoeRana performed the ending theme song "Tsuki to Hoshizora" (The Moon and the Starry Sky). The anime's composer " Endō. " composed the song.

Hata launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.