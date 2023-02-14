Tonikawa: Over the Moon 2nd Season Anime Confirms April Debut, Reveals Theme Song Artists

The staff for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , the anime of Kenjirō Hata 's Fly Me to the Moon ( Tonikaku Kawaii ) manga, confirmed the anime's second season April debut on Tuesday. The anime's staff also revealed the new season's second key visual, and opening and ending theme songs.

©畑健二郎・小学館／トニカクカワイイ製作委員会

The anime's opening theme song is titled "Setsuna no Chikai (feat. Tsukasa Yuzaki)" (Oath of a Moment) by artist Neko Hacker . Tsukasa Yuzaki's voice actress Akari Kitō will perform the opening theme song. Kitō will also perform the ending theme song "Yoru no Katasumi" (In the Corner of the Night). Both singles will release digitally on April 7.

Crunchyroll will stream the second season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The second season will feature a returning cast and staff.

The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

The first television anime premiered in October 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the anime as well as dubs in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. Tonikaku Kawaii SNS , an original video anime ( OVA ) for the series, shipped on Blu-ray Disc in Japan in August 2021, and began streaming on Crunchyroll on the same day.

The anime's new episode streamed in November 2022 in Japan. The new episode is titled "Seifuku" (Uniform), and featured a returning cast and staff. Crunchyroll also streamed the episode.

Europe-based distributor Anime Limited announced at its Anime NYC panel in November 2022 that it will release a Collector's Edition Blu-ray Disc of the anime's first season.

Hata launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume in December. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Press release