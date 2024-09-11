Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Emi Shinohara's Passing, Part I
by Ken Iikura-Gross
2024 has not been kind to anime and manga fans. We were first hit with the passing of beloved manga creator Akira Toriyama. Then came summer with passing after passing of legendary voice actors. Now as we head into autumn, anime fans were struck with the news of Emi Shinohara's passing. Known for roles such as Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter) in Sailor Moon, Kushina Uzumaki in the Naruto franchise, and Presea from Magic Knight Rayearth, among others, the voice actor has left her mark on the industry. The anime world has taken to social media to send their condolences to another renowned voice actor.
While Anime News Network generally presents the messages by voice actors in alphabetical order, we felt it was important that the first message was from Shinohara's husband, Hiroshi Watari.
Hiroshi Watari
普段あまり一緒の写真は出してないのですが、、、今回は特別に。— 渡 洋史 (@watari164) September 10, 2024
妻の篠原恵美が9/8に亡くなりました。
最近私の周りをアゲハ蝶がやたら舞って来てる。
何かのメッセンジャーなのかと感じる。
思い返せば楽しい26年間でした。
ありがとう😭安らかに💐
応援頂いた皆様ありがとうございました。 https://t.co/PZEoc9EDgJ pic.twitter.com/PVflgLOW5k
I don't usually post many photos of us together, but this time I made an exception.
My wife, Emi Shinohara, passed away on September 8.
There have been a lot of swallowtail butterflies flying around me lately.
I felt like they were some kind of messenger.
Looking back, it was a wonderful 26 years.
Thank you.😭 Rest in peace💐
Thank you to everyone who supported us.
Atsuko Enomoto
忘れないです。恵美さん、安らかに。大好きなママ。 https://t.co/GKJHpOwjaa— 榎本温子 (@atsuko_bewe) September 10, 2024
I will never forget you. Rest in peace, Emi-san. My beloved mom.
Kazuhiko Inoue
篠原恵美さんが・・・。ショックすぎる。クシナも素敵でしたが、会うといつも優しくて・・。もっと一緒に仕事したかったな。心よりご冥福をお祈りします。— 井上和彦（声優） (@inouekazuhiko) September 10, 2024
Emi Shinohara … What a shock. Kushina was wonderful, but she was always so kind when we met. I wish we could have worked together more. I pray for her soul to rest in peace.
Kotono Mitsuishi
篠さん— 三石琴乃 (@kotochawanmoon) September 10, 2024
篠さん
もう
篠さん…っ
Shino-san
Shino-san
Oh
Shino-san…
Megumi Han
信じられないというのは、信じたくないからで。— 潘めぐみ💎MEGUMI HAN⁷ (@han_meg_han) September 10, 2024
実感が湧かないのというのは、嘘で。
The reason I can't believe it is because I don't want to believe it.
It would be a lie to say that it doesn't feel real.
Mika Kanai
篠原恵美ちゃん、またまた同じ年の友達が逝ってしまいました。— かないみか (@MIkAKANAI3018) September 10, 2024
悲しい。悲しい。。。
よく家族ご飯しましたね。
長いお付き合いさせていただきました。
会うと話しが止まらなかったよね。
もっと話したかったよ。
また会う日まで待っててね。
心よりご冥福をお祈りします。 https://t.co/sJCEL7YwlY
Emi Shinohara-chan, another friend my age has passed away.
Sad. So Sad…
We often had family meals together.
We have had a long relationship.
When we met, we couldn't stop talking.
I wish we could have talked more.
Please wait until we meet again.
I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Naoko Matsui
篠原恵美ちゃん…今あっちゃんの訃報を知った時と同じ深い悲しみが押し寄せてきました。思い出すのは、前世の月基地メンバーとして一緒にマイクに立っていた、アニメ『ぼくの地球を守って』です。木蓮役は本当に素敵でした。優しい恵美ちゃんの笑顔が浮かびます。心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。— 松井菜桜子⭐️来函済み (@42kg) September 10, 2024
Emi Shinohara-chan… I'm overcome with the same deep sadness I felt when I heard the news of Acchan's death. My first thoughts are when we stood at the microphones for Please Save My Earth as the Moon Base members in their previous lives. Your role as Mokuren was truly wonderful. I can picture your kind smile, Emi-chan. I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Noriko Hidaka
篠原恵美ちゃん…— 日髙のり子 (Noriko Hidaka) (@nonko_hidaka531) September 10, 2024
「MIX」のアフレコのあと、きっこちゃんと3人でお茶をして、ゲラゲラ笑って楽しかったよね。
そんな恵美ちゃんがもういないなんて信じられません。
なんで、なんでと、心の中で繰り返しています。
Emi Shinohara-chan
After the dubbing for MIX, Kikko-chan, you, and I had tea and laughed our heads off and had a lot of fun.
I can't believe you're no longer with us, Emi-chan.
I keep repeating “Why, why” in my mind.
Marina Inoue
この時の事を思い出しました。— 井上麻里奈 (@Mari_navi) September 10, 2024
うみねこのなく頃にでは母さんとお呼び出来た事が嬉しかったです。
篠原さん、いつまでも大好きです。
心よりご冥福をお祈り致します。 https://t.co/G4VjYjhl5t
I remembered this occation.
I was happy to be able to call her "mother" in Umineko - When They Cry
I will always love you, Shinohara-san.
I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Megumi Ogata
篠原恵美と緒方恵美。— 緒方恵美 (@Megumi_Ogata) September 10, 2024
名前の漢字が同じだから読み間違いされるよねって笑いながら、いろんなことを教えて下さった #セーラームーン 、#レイアース …そして当たり前のように思ってました。
いつか #ccさくら 続編でまた会えるって。
優しい笑顔と声がずっと巡ってる。
信じられないですよ、篠さん…
Emi Shinohara and Megumi Ogata.
We laughed and said people would often mispronounce our names because the kanji is the same, and you taught me all sorts of things during Sailor Moon and Rayearth… and I just took it for granted.
Someday we'd meet again in the sequel of Card Captor Sakura.
Your gentle smile and voice are always here.
I can't believe it, Shino-san…
Rei Sakuma
恵美ちゃん— 佐久間レイ (@REISAN_no_HEYA) September 10, 2024
バス旅行で隣に座り、仕事の夢を語り合ったのは40年近く前だね
いつしか話題は育児や家族の話に変わり
これからも共に年を重ねて行けると思ってた
どんな時も必ず最後は笑顔で
「時間作ってくれてありがとう、またね」そんな貴女が恋しいよ
恵美ちゃん
出会ってくれてありがとう
またね。
Emi-chan,
It was almost 40 years ago I sat next to you on a bus trip and we talked about our career dreams.
Before I knew it, the conversation changed to child-rearing and family,
and I thought we would continue to grow old together.
I'll miss you because no matter what, you always end up smiling and saying
"Thank you for making time for me, see you later."
Emi-chan,
Thank you for meeting me.
See you again.
Rica Fukami
大事な大切な大好きな仲間が旅立ちました。最期まで気力と希望に満ちてました。— 深見梨加♀🧡 (@ricafukami88) September 10, 2024
同じ日に生まれた私達。
ずっとずっと愛してるよ。#篠原恵美#セーラージュピター#ファンキーツインズ#8月8日 pic.twitter.com/zI0oZ5hoOb
My very dear, dear friend has passed away. She was full of energy and hope until the very end.
We were born on the same day.
I love you forever.
Rica Matsumoto
恵美ちゃんが逝ってしまった。— 🌈✨松本梨香✨🌈 (@rica_matsumoto3) September 10, 2024
仲間がどんどん旅だってしまう。
信じられない…
まだまだ一緒に作品作りたかった……。
ご冥福をお祈りします。 https://t.co/KnDxIzEuMp
Emi-chan has passed away.
One after another, my friends are journeying to the great beyond.
I can't believe it…
I still wanted to create more works together with her…
I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Ryōtarō Okiayu
セーラームーンSSでもご一緒しましたが、やっぱり私には木蓮が印象深く心に残っています。— 置鮎龍太郎 (@chikichikiko) September 10, 2024
本当に有り難うございました。
心よりご冥福を https://t.co/xQpa2X6JNY
We appeared together in Sailor Moon SS, but Mokuren is the one who left the deepest impression on me.
Thank you very much.
May she rest in peace.
Sayaka Ōhara
篠原惠美さんの訃報に思考が追いつかない— 大原さやか (@readingradio) September 10, 2024
あつこさんのことすらまだ受け入れられていないのに
うみステの夏妃を観ながら、アフレコでお会いしたときのことを最近やたら思い出していて
ああいつうみステのお話できるかなって
My mind can't fathom the news of Emi Shinohara's death.
I haven't even accepted Atsuko-san's passing.
While watching Natsuhi in the Umineko - When They Cry stage play, I've been remembering the time we met at the recording session a lot.
I wondered when we could talk about the Umineko play
Toshiyuki Morikawa
篠原恵美さん、ご冥福をこころよりお祈り申し上げます。恵美さんとナルトで夫婦役ができたこと、あの名シーンは今でも一番の思い出です。本当にお疲れ様でした。また会えると信じて。#篠原恵美 #クシナ #ミナト— 森川智之(もりかわとしゆき) (@moriax291) September 11, 2024
I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to Emi Shinohara. My fondest memory is still playing a married couple with Emi-san in Naruto, and that famous scene with her. Thank you so much for all your hard work. I believe we will meet again.
Yūko Kobayashi
篠原恵美ちゃんとはNHKの「ひとりでできるもん」という番組でいけないシスターズという歌う女の子のキャラでご一緒しました♪このいけないシスターズ、安永沙都子さん、木藤聡子さん、そして篠原恵美さん、私以外のメンバー皆彼方に逝ってしまった…😢— 小林優子 (@konbumirin) September 10, 2024
写真は当時のイベント、二人共若いね、安らかにね pic.twitter.com/L5Jy3p4cTW
I worked with Emi Shinohara-chan on the NHK program Hitori de Dekiru Mon as the singing Ikenai Sister.♪ All the members of the Ikenai Sisters — Satoko Yasunaga-san, Satoko Kitō-san, and Emi Shinohara-san, except for me — have traveled to the great beyond…😢
The photo is from that event, they were both young at the time, rest in peace.
Shinohara's work in the anime industry has left an indelible mark. It's sad she has passed, but her soul is with some of her contemporaries. And she will always be with us firing off Sailor Jupiter's Chou Crème Thunder…I mean Supreme Thunder.
