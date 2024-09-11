Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Emi Shinohara's Passing, Part I

2024 has not been kind to anime and manga fans. We were first hit with the passing of beloved manga creator Akira Toriyama . Then came summer with passing after passing of legendary voice actors. Now as we head into autumn, anime fans were struck with the news of Emi Shinohara 's passing. Known for roles such as Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter) in Sailor Moon , Kushina Uzumaki in the Naruto franchise , and Presea from Magic Knight Rayearth , among others, the voice actor has left her mark on the industry. The anime world has taken to social media to send their condolences to another renowned voice actor .

While Anime News Network generally presents the messages by voice actors in alphabetical order, we felt it was important that the first message was from Shinohara's husband, Hiroshi Watari .

Hiroshi Watari

I don't usually post many photos of us together, but this time I made an exception.



My wife, Emi Shinohara , passed away on September 8.



There have been a lot of swallowtail butterflies flying around me lately.

I felt like they were some kind of messenger.



Looking back, it was a wonderful 26 years.



Thank you.😭 Rest in peace💐



Thank you to everyone who supported us.

I will never forget you. Rest in peace, Emi-san. My beloved mom.

Emi Shinohara … What a shock. Kushina was wonderful, but she was always so kind when we met. I wish we could have worked together more. I pray for her soul to rest in peace.

篠さん

篠さん



もう



篠さん…っ — 三石琴乃 (@kotochawanmoon) September 10, 2024

Shino-san

Shino-san



Oh



Shino-san…

The reason I can't believe it is because I don't want to believe it.



It would be a lie to say that it doesn't feel real.

Emi Shinohara -chan, another friend my age has passed away.

Sad. So Sad…

We often had family meals together.

We have had a long relationship.

When we met, we couldn't stop talking.

I wish we could have talked more.

Please wait until we meet again.

I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Emi Shinohara -chan… I'm overcome with the same deep sadness I felt when I heard the news of Acchan's death. My first thoughts are when we stood at the microphones for Please Save My Earth as the Moon Base members in their previous lives. Your role as Mokuren was truly wonderful. I can picture your kind smile, Emi-chan. I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Emi Shinohara -chan

After the dubbing for MIX, Kikko-chan, you, and I had tea and laughed our heads off and had a lot of fun.

I can't believe you're no longer with us, Emi-chan.

I keep repeating “Why, why” in my mind.

I remembered this occation.

I was happy to be able to call her "mother" in Umineko - When They Cry



I will always love you, Shinohara-san.

I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Emi Shinohara and Megumi Ogata .

We laughed and said people would often mispronounce our names because the kanji is the same, and you taught me all sorts of things during Sailor Moon and Rayearth … and I just took it for granted.

Someday we'd meet again in the sequel of Card Captor Sakura .



Your gentle smile and voice are always here.

I can't believe it, Shino-san…

恵美ちゃん

バス旅行で隣に座り、仕事の夢を語り合ったのは40年近く前だね

いつしか話題は育児や家族の話に変わり

これからも共に年を重ねて行けると思ってた



どんな時も必ず最後は笑顔で

「時間作ってくれてありがとう、またね」そんな貴女が恋しいよ



恵美ちゃん

出会ってくれてありがとう

またね。 — 佐久間レイ (@REISAN_no_HEYA) September 10, 2024

Emi-chan,

It was almost 40 years ago I sat next to you on a bus trip and we talked about our career dreams.

Before I knew it, the conversation changed to child-rearing and family,

and I thought we would continue to grow old together.



I'll miss you because no matter what, you always end up smiling and saying

"Thank you for making time for me, see you later."



Emi-chan,

Thank you for meeting me.

See you again.

My very dear, dear friend has passed away. She was full of energy and hope until the very end.



We were born on the same day.



I love you forever.

Emi-chan has passed away.

One after another, my friends are journeying to the great beyond.

I can't believe it…

I still wanted to create more works together with her…

I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

We appeared together in Sailor Moon SS, but Mokuren is the one who left the deepest impression on me.



Thank you very much.



May she rest in peace.

篠原惠美さんの訃報に思考が追いつかない



あつこさんのことすらまだ受け入れられていないのに



うみステの夏妃を観ながら、アフレコでお会いしたときのことを最近やたら思い出していて



ああいつうみステのお話できるかなって — 大原さやか (@readingradio) September 10, 2024

My mind can't fathom the news of Emi Shinohara 's death.



I haven't even accepted Atsuko-san's passing.



While watching Natsuhi in the Umineko - When They Cry stage play, I've been remembering the time we met at the recording session a lot.



I wondered when we could talk about the Umineko play

I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to Emi Shinohara . My fondest memory is still playing a married couple with Emi-san in Naruto , and that famous scene with her. Thank you so much for all your hard work. I believe we will meet again.

I worked with Emi Shinohara -chan on the NHK program Hitori de Dekiru Mon as the singing Ikenai Sister.♪ All the members of the Ikenai Sisters — Satoko Yasunaga -san, Satoko Kitō -san, and Emi Shinohara -san, except for me — have traveled to the great beyond…😢

The photo is from that event, they were both young at the time, rest in peace.

Shinohara's work in the anime industry has left an indelible mark. It's sad she has passed, but her soul is with some of her contemporaries. And she will always be with us firing off Sailor Jupiter's Chou Crème Thunder…I mean Supreme Thunder.