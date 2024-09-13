Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Emi Shinohara's Passing, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The anime world was stunned once again with the news of voice actor Emi Shinohara's passing on September 8. Known for her roles as Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter) in Sailor Moon, Kushina Uzumaki in the Naruto franchise, and Presea from Magic Knight Rayearth, Shinohara had a distinguished career in many anime series over several decades. Her work has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike. And now those creators and fans are paying their respects to the late Emi Shinohara.
We are eschewing our general alphabetical order again to present the message from Naoko Takeuchi, the creator of Sailor Moon, first.
Naoko Takeuchi
September 13, 2024
To Emi Shinohara-sama,
You are always in my heart.
I believe we will meet again.
September 13, 2024
Naoko Takeuchi
Fafner in the Azure
篠原恵美様のご訃報に接して、心が引き裂かれる想いです。— 「蒼穹のファフナー」シリーズ公式 (@fafnerproject) September 10, 2024
遠見千鶴先生の魂は私たちとずっと一緒です。
ご冥福を心からお祈り申し上げます。
蒼穹のファフナープロジェクト一同
We are heartbroken with the news of Emi Shinohara-sama's passing.
Chizuru Tōmi-sensei's spirit will always be with us.
We sincerely pray for her soul to rest in peace.
Fafner in the Azure Project Team
George Morikawa
飯村真理役でお世話になりました。— 森川ジョージ (@WANPOWANWAN) September 10, 2024
ありがとうございました。
どうか安らかに。 https://t.co/B9k0OXChsj pic.twitter.com/bUdKLJHfHY
I am grateful for your role as Mari Iimura.
Thank you very much.
Rest in peace.
HaccaWorks*
篠原恵美さんの訃報に接し、大変驚いております。「花帰葬」では、白梟に命を吹き込んでいただきました。優しくも厳か、でも不器用で生真面目がすぎてかわいい、そんな白梟でした。ありがとうございました。心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/n1IvLpGTSu— HaccaWorks*／あかあかSwitch&Steam発売中 (@HaccaWorks) September 10, 2024
We were very surprised to hear of the passing of Emi Shinohara-sama. In Hanakisō, she breathed life into Shirofukurō. She was kind and stern, but also clumsy and overly earnest, which made her a cute Shirofukurō. Thank you very much. I pray for her soul to rest in peace.
Hiroyuki Taiga
頭空っぽラクガキ８３０— 大河広行（山田隆弥） (@hiroyuki_taiga) September 11, 2024
「美少女戦士セーラームーン」から「セーラージュピター」
篠原恵美さん同い年だったんですね。
凛とした声がジュピターによく合ってて好きでした。
只々合掌です。 pic.twitter.com/Vt3MwuPnqc
Empty Head Scribble 830
Sailor Jupiter from Sailor Moon
Emi Shinohara-san and I were the same age.
I liked how her dignified voice suited Jupiter so well.
I can only pray.
Hisashi Kagawa
亜美ちゃん生誕の意味で描いてた途中で知ったから…これは篠原恵美さん追悼の意味で描いたのではありません(すいません)— 香川久 Hisashi Kagawa (@DanngoDaisuki) September 10, 2024
でも、貴女が命を吹き込んでくれたセーラージュピターを私も命がある限りまた描くと思います
私の描いた絵を見て喜んでくれてありがとうございました
心よりご冥福をお祈りします pic.twitter.com/bgpwbJNk8k
I found out in the middle of drawing this to commemorate Ami-chan's birthday… I didn't draw this to commemorate Emi Shinohara (sorry).
But as long as I live, I will continue to draw Sailor Jupiter, whom you breathed life into.
Thank you for enjoying my drawings.
I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Hitoshi Ariga
THEビッグオーのアフレコには何度かお邪魔させていただいており、その時のことを思い出しています— ありがひとし🌇🦖 (@ariga_megamix) September 10, 2024
連載の頃、どうも「いい女」が上手く描けず苦手意識があったのですが
篠原恵美さんのあの演技を思い出してるうちに漫画版のエンジェルを描けるようになっていきました
ご冥福をお祈りします pic.twitter.com/vZlop7hFoB
I have had the opportunity to attend the recording sessions for The Big O several times, and I remember those times fondly.
When the manga series was serialized, I had difficulty drawing "good-looking women," but as I remembered Emi Shinohara's performance, I was able to draw the manga version of Angel.
May she rest in peace.
Kaoru Fukumitsu
この写真、宝物です。#篠原恵美 さん— 福満 薫 (@nngkaoru) September 10, 2024
本当にありがとうございました。
私の青春時代を支えてくれた作品は、
間違いなく「セーラームーンシリーズ」でした。
心より、ご冥福をお祈りいたします。#深見梨加 さんとの歌とダンス、
可愛くてキュンキュンしました。
お芝居も本当に楽しかったです。… pic.twitter.com/2b80x3jMN5
This photo is a treasure of mine.
Thank you very much,
Emi Shinohara-san.
The work that supported my youth was
definitely the Sailor Moon series.
I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
The singing and dancing with Rica Fukami
was so cute that it made my heart flutter.
Your acting was also really fun.
I was happy to see such a beautiful sight of
the Funky Twins.
Ken Akamatsu
大学生の頃「まこx亜美」だった私は、1992年に出たCD「美少女戦士セーラームーン 〜In Another Dream〜」の『あなたのせいじゃない（木野まこと＝篠原恵美）』ばかり繰り返し聴きながら、セラムンオンリー同人イベで薄い本を作っていた。まさに我が青春。— 赤松 健 ⋈（参議院議員・全国比例） (@KenAkamatsu) September 10, 2024
篠原恵美さんのご冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/8B7RVvr45L
When I was making dōjinshi for a Sailor Moon only fan event while in college, as a Makoto x Ami shipper I repeatedly listened to "Anata no Sei Janai (Makoto Kino = Emi Shinohara)" from the 1992 CD Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon ~In Another Dream~. That was my youth.
I pray for Emi Shinohara's soul to rest in peace.
Kunihiko Ikuhara
篠原恵美さん、今はただただ悲しくて寂しい。昨年のライブで僕の贈った花をとても喜んでいたとお聞きし、僕も嬉しかった。セーラージュピターを演じてくれたこと、たくさんの思い出をありがとうございました。ご冥福をお祈りします。 https://t.co/446CKsPXWt— 幾原邦彦 (@ikuni_noise) September 10, 2024
Emi Shinohara-san, I feel so sad and heartbroken right now. I heard you were very happy with the flowers I sent you at last year's live performance, and that made me happy too. Thank you for playing Sailor Jupiter and giving me so many memories. I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Sailor Moon
September 11, 2024
Emi Shinohara-sama, who played Kino Makoto/Sailor Jupiter in Sailor Moon, has passed away.
Between 1992 to 1997 Emi Shinohara-sama played the charming Kino Makoto/Sailor Jupiter with her graceful, warm, and powerful acting in Sailor Moon.
She was a unique presence in the series, and we would like to express our gratitude for her contributions and achievements to date, as well as our heartfelt condolences.
Saki Hiwatari
すみません…篠原恵美さんの喪に服したく思います— 日渡早紀🌸1/4のたわごと令和版 (@hujisunsun_m7) September 10, 2024
暫く沈みます…ごめんなさい
私にとっては木蓮さんなので…こんなにも早く大気になられてしまったかと思うと…涙が止まりません pic.twitter.com/UAJEs2LFCD
I'm sorry… I want to mourn Emi Shinohara-san.
I'll be depressed for a while… I'm sorry.
For me, she is Mokuren-san… so when I think she has gone so soon… the tears just won't stop.
Studio Pierrot
『NARUTO-ナルト- 疾風伝』でうずまきクシナを演じられた声優の篠原恵美さんがご逝去されました。— 株式会社ぴえろ (@studiopierrot) September 11, 2024
謹んでご冥福をお祈りします。 pic.twitter.com/WqENAqdEV7
Emi Shinohara-san, the voice actress who played Kushina Uzumaki in Naruto Shippūden, has passed away.
We offer our deepest condolences.
Shiina Nagano
2年くらいその演劇集団にいて— TWO-MIX［SHIINA-NAGANO］-Official- (@two_mix_shiina) September 10, 2024
舞台にも一緒に出演して...。
台詞は少なかったけど恋人役みたいな役を演じました。
当時の舞台の打ち上げで撮った集団写真を観ると
篠原さんも水谷さんもいて、あの頃の笑顔が懐かしいです。
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。
ネットもスマホも無い時代— TWO-MIX［SHIINA-NAGANO］-Official- (@two_mix_shiina) September 10, 2024
何者でなくて、明日何かになりたくて...
そんな若い人達が集まって必死にもがいてたあの頃。
つい先日のようにも思えるし遠い出来事にも思える。
変わった事変わらない事。
出会いと別れを繰り返しながら生きてきた日々
振り返れば、今も胸が熱くなる記憶。
ありがとう。
I heard the news of the death of voice actress Emi Shinohara-san.
She was a senior in the theater group I belonged to when I was 19 or 20 years old. At the time, Shinohara-san hadn't made her debut yet, and following people like Nobuo Tobita-san, Miki Narahashi-san, and Shigeru Nakahara-san who were active as newcomers… She was a wonderful person.
It's sad to see a friend pass away, as it was with Yūko Mizutani-san, who entered the same year…
I was in the theater group for about two years and we performed together on stage…
I didn't have many lines, but I played a role of a boyfriend or the like.
Looking at the group photo taken at the after-party for the play, Shinohara-san and Mizutani-san are both there, and I miss their smiles from back then.
May she rest in peace.
The director of the play at that time was Yasunori Honda-san, who was the sound director for The Super Dimension Fortress Macross and Megazone 23.
Being a member of this theater group led to a wide circle of friends and I got to know many voice actors.
I ended up going into the music industry, and through that connection I eventually met Takayama-san.
In an era without the internet or smartphones, we were nobody, just wanting to become somebody tomorrow…
It seems like just the other day, but also like a distant memory, when us young people gathered together and struggled desperately.
Some things have changed, and some things haven't.
When I look back on the days we lived through repeated meetings and partings, it's a memory that still warms my heart.
Thank you.
Televi-Kun
声優の篠原恵美さんが9月8日に61歳で逝去されたそうです#美少女戦士セーラームーン の木野まこと(ジュピター) 等、アニメや洋画吹替等で活躍— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) September 10, 2024
特撮作品にも度々出演、#爆竜戦隊アバレンジャー では爆竜プテラノドンを演じ、実際にゲスト出演もしました
謹んで哀悼の意を表します#篠原恵美 さん pic.twitter.com/bluiXED73f
Voice actress Emi Shinohara passed away on September 8 at the age of 61.
She voiced Makoto Kino (Jupiter) from Sailor Moon and other voices for anime and foreign film dubbing.
She has also frequently appeared in tokusatsu productions, including as a guest star in Bakuryū Sentai Abaranger, where she played Bakuryū Pteranodon.
We would like to express our deepest condolences.
Toei Animation
Yoshihiro Togashi
September 12, 2024
皆さまが想いを馳せる一助となれば— 冨樫義博 (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) September 13, 2024
幸いです。 pic.twitter.com/OJmmjI6Rpd
I hope this will help everyone remember her.
Yumiko Shibata
篠原恵美さん— 柴田由美子（ゆみい） (@yumiey73) September 10, 2024
ご冥福をお祈りいたします
モルダイバーで、作品と、歌のレコーディングでもご一緒しました。お芝居だけでなく、高音が素敵で抜群の歌唱力でした。
同じ事務所でした。
今訃報を知って、震えが止まりません。
信じられなくて…
嘘だと思いたいのです。 https://t.co/Ck6p2qpe6f pic.twitter.com/8Pm1qFC9OC
Emi Shinohara-san,
May you rest in peace.
We worked together voicing and recording songs for Moldiver. Not only was she a great actor, she also had a wonderful high-pitched voice and outstanding singing voice.
We were in the same agency.
I just heard the news of her passing, and I can't stop shaking.
I can't believe it…
I want to believe it's a lie.
Emi Shinohara will certainly be deeply missed by her colleagues and fans. And while we will never hear her voice again, her memory will always be in the series she took part in.
Did we miss any eulogies to Emi Shinohara? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.