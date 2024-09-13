Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Emi Shinohara's Passing, Part II

Creators, artists, & fans came together for their farewells

The anime world was stunned once again with the news of voice actor Emi Shinohara 's passing on September 8. Known for her roles as Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter) in Sailor Moon , Kushina Uzumaki in the Naruto franchise , and Presea from Magic Knight Rayearth , Shinohara had a distinguished career in many anime series over several decades. Her work has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike. And now those creators and fans are paying their respects to the late Emi Shinohara .

We are eschewing our general alphabetical order again to present the message from Naoko Takeuchi , the creator of Sailor Moon , first.

Naoko Takeuchi

To Emi Shinohara -sama,



You are always in my heart.

I believe we will meet again.



September 13, 2024

Naoko Takeuchi

Fafner in the Azure

We are heartbroken with the news of Emi Shinohara -sama's passing.

Chizuru Tōmi-sensei's spirit will always be with us.

We sincerely pray for her soul to rest in peace.



Fafner in the Azure Project Team

I am grateful for your role as Mari Iimura.

Thank you very much.

Rest in peace.

We were very surprised to hear of the passing of Emi Shinohara -sama. In Hanakisō, she breathed life into Shirofukurō. She was kind and stern, but also clumsy and overly earnest, which made her a cute Shirofukurō. Thank you very much. I pray for her soul to rest in peace.

Empty Head Scribble 830

Sailor Jupiter from Sailor Moon

Emi Shinohara -san and I were the same age.

I liked how her dignified voice suited Jupiter so well.

I can only pray.

亜美ちゃん生誕の意味で描いてた途中で知ったから…これは篠原恵美さん追悼の意味で描いたのではありません(すいません)

でも、貴女が命を吹き込んでくれたセーラージュピターを私も命がある限りまた描くと思います

私の描いた絵を見て喜んでくれてありがとうございました

心よりご冥福をお祈りします pic.twitter.com/bgpwbJNk8k — 香川久 Hisashi Kagawa (@DanngoDaisuki) September 10, 2024

I found out in the middle of drawing this to commemorate Ami-chan's birthday… I didn't draw this to commemorate Emi Shinohara (sorry).

But as long as I live, I will continue to draw Sailor Jupiter, whom you breathed life into.

Thank you for enjoying my drawings.

I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

I have had the opportunity to attend the recording sessions for The Big O several times, and I remember those times fondly.



When the manga series was serialized, I had difficulty drawing "good-looking women," but as I remembered Emi Shinohara 's performance, I was able to draw the manga version of Angel.



May she rest in peace.

Kaoru Fukumitsu

This photo is a treasure of mine.



Thank you very much,

Emi Shinohara -san.



The work that supported my youth was

definitely the Sailor Moon series.



I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.



The singing and dancing with Rica Fukami

was so cute that it made my heart flutter.

Your acting was also really fun.



I was happy to see such a beautiful sight of

the Funky Twins.

When I was making dōjinshi for a Sailor Moon only fan event while in college, as a Makoto x Ami shipper I repeatedly listened to "Anata no Sei Janai (Makoto Kino = Emi Shinohara )" from the 1992 CD Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon ~In Another Dream~. That was my youth.

I pray for Emi Shinohara 's soul to rest in peace.

Emi Shinohara -san, I feel so sad and heartbroken right now. I heard you were very happy with the flowers I sent you at last year's live performance, and that made me happy too. Thank you for playing Sailor Jupiter and giving me so many memories. I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Sailor Moon

Emi Shinohara -sama, who played Kino Makoto/Sailor Jupiter in Sailor Moon , has passed away.



Between 1992 to 1997 Emi Shinohara -sama played the charming Kino Makoto/Sailor Jupiter with her graceful, warm, and powerful acting in Sailor Moon .



She was a unique presence in the series, and we would like to express our gratitude for her contributions and achievements to date, as well as our heartfelt condolences.

I'm sorry… I want to mourn Emi Shinohara -san.

I'll be depressed for a while… I'm sorry.



For me, she is Mokuren-san… so when I think she has gone so soon… the tears just won't stop.

Emi Shinohara -san, the voice actress who played Kushina Uzumaki in Naruto Shippūden , has passed away.

We offer our deepest condolences.

2年くらいその演劇集団にいて

舞台にも一緒に出演して...。

台詞は少なかったけど恋人役みたいな役を演じました。



当時の舞台の打ち上げで撮った集団写真を観ると

篠原さんも水谷さんもいて、あの頃の笑顔が懐かしいです。



ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 — TWO-MIX［SHIINA-NAGANO］-Official- (@two_mix_shiina) September 10, 2024

ネットもスマホも無い時代

何者でなくて、明日何かになりたくて...



そんな若い人達が集まって必死にもがいてたあの頃。

つい先日のようにも思えるし遠い出来事にも思える。

変わった事変わらない事。



出会いと別れを繰り返しながら生きてきた日々

振り返れば、今も胸が熱くなる記憶。



ありがとう。 — TWO-MIX［SHIINA-NAGANO］-Official- (@two_mix_shiina) September 10, 2024

I heard the news of the death of voice actress Emi Shinohara -san.

She was a senior in the theater group I belonged to when I was 19 or 20 years old. At the time, Shinohara-san hadn't made her debut yet, and following people like Nobuo Tobita -san, Miki Narahashi -san, and Shigeru Nakahara -san who were active as newcomers… She was a wonderful person.

It's sad to see a friend pass away, as it was with Yūko Mizutani -san, who entered the same year…

I was in the theater group for about two years and we performed together on stage…

I didn't have many lines, but I played a role of a boyfriend or the like.



Looking at the group photo taken at the after-party for the play, Shinohara-san and Mizutani-san are both there, and I miss their smiles from back then.

May she rest in peace.



The director of the play at that time was Yasunori Honda -san, who was the sound director for The Super Dimension Fortress Macross and Megazone 23 .



Being a member of this theater group led to a wide circle of friends and I got to know many voice actors.

I ended up going into the music industry, and through that connection I eventually met Takayama-san.



In an era without the internet or smartphones, we were nobody, just wanting to become somebody tomorrow…



It seems like just the other day, but also like a distant memory, when us young people gathered together and struggled desperately.

Some things have changed, and some things haven't.



When I look back on the days we lived through repeated meetings and partings, it's a memory that still warms my heart.

Thank you.

Voice actress Emi Shinohara passed away on September 8 at the age of 61.



She voiced Makoto Kino (Jupiter) from Sailor Moon and other voices for anime and foreign film dubbing.



She has also frequently appeared in tokusatsu productions, including as a guest star in Bakuryū Sentai Abaranger, where she played Bakuryū Pteranodon.



We would like to express our deepest condolences.

I hope this will help everyone remember her.

Emi Shinohara -san,

May you rest in peace.



We worked together voicing and recording songs for Moldiver . Not only was she a great actor, she also had a wonderful high-pitched voice and outstanding singing voice.



We were in the same agency.

I just heard the news of her passing, and I can't stop shaking.

I can't believe it…

I want to believe it's a lie.

Emi Shinohara will certainly be deeply missed by her colleagues and fans. And while we will never hear her voice again, her memory will always be in the series she took part in.