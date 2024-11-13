Gundam Designer Creates Robot-Transforming Mickey Mouse

The Tamashii Nation 2024 event for Bandai Spirits ' Tamashii Nations brand of high-end figures is showing off a figure of Mickey Mouse, with a twist: it transforms into a mecha ! Kunio Okawara , the designer of VOTOMS , the Brave series, and many a mobile suit in Gundam (including the RX-78-2 and Zaku II from the very first Gundam anime!), designed the new figure, which will be out next June.

Photo by Egan Loo © Disney

Photo by Egan Loo © Disney

Photo by Egan Loo © Disney

Photo by Egan Loo © Disney

The "Chogokin Super Change Mickey Mouse" robot is part of Bandai's "Chogokin" line of premium die-cast figures. Pre-orders start at all participating retailers on November 18. The figure will cost 16,500 yen (about US$105) in Japan.

This isn't the first time that Tamashii Nations has made Disney-themed original mecha designs. Chōgōkin King Robo Mickey & Friends launched in 2013 as six figures of mechanized Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, and Steamboat Willie, which then combined into a giant robot. Tamashii Nations made a similar combining robot figure for Pixar's Toy Story characters Bullseye, Rex, Hamm, and Slinky Dog in 2016. A competing toy maker also transformed Mickey Mouse into a certain red-and-blue truck. However, this is the first time a legendary anime designer like Okawara has personally converted Mickey Mouse himself into a robot.