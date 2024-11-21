×
Maison Ikkoku & Tobacco Institute of Japan Say: Only You Can Prevent Cigarette Fires

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Heroine Kyoko Otonashi has served as campaign's mascot for over 10 years

In a bid to prevent house fires caused by cigarettes, the Tabacco Institute of Japan (TIOJ) partnered with Rumiko Takahashi's Maison Ikkoku for a new ad campaign.

tioj_maison_ikkoku
Image via TIOJ's X/Twitter account
©高橋留美子／小学館

The TIOJ announced the collaboration campaign on X (formerly Twitter) on November 1. Those who follow and repost the post can win 1,000 yen (about US$6.49) worth of DigiCo or answer a quiz to win cleaning appliances.


Answer the quiz and get a luxurious cleaning appliance!🎊
Just follow us and repost this post to get 1000 yen worth of DigiCo!🎁
Tobacco fire prevention campaign!

① A total of 770 people will receive 1,000 yen worth of Digico by following and reposting.🎯
② Answer the quiz and be 1 of 7 to win luxury cleaning appliances🎁
For details, click here ☛https://tioj.or.jp/activity/manne

Along with the follow and repost campaign and quiz, TIOJ has also released leaflets and banners featuring Maison Ikkoku heroine, Kyoko Otonashi, and an “original” comic.

tobacco-maison-ikkoku-postar
Image via TIOJ
©高橋留美子／小学館
tobacco-maison-ikkoku-postar-manga
Image via TIOJ
©高橋留美子／小学館

tobacco-maison-ikkoku-stand
Image via TIOJ's X/Twitter account
©高橋留美子／小学館

TIOJ's statement says:

The classic work Maison Ikkoku is widely recognized among the age group that is the main target of this campaign. We thought by delivering a message from the popular character and Madonna, Kyoko Otonashi, we could appeal to a wider target demographic. So, she has been used as a campaign character for over 10 years.

Kyoko has been serving as the TIOJ cigarette fire prevention mascot for over 10 years.

Sources: Tabacco Institute of Japan's X/Twitter account and website

