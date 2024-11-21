Maison Ikkoku & Tobacco Institute of Japan Say: Only You Can Prevent Cigarette Fires

Heroine Kyoko Otonashi has served as campaign's mascot for over 10 years

In a bid to prevent house fires caused by cigarettes, the Tabacco Institute of Japan (TIOJ) partnered with Rumiko Takahashi 's Maison Ikkoku for a new ad campaign.

The TIOJ announced the collaboration campaign on X (formerly Twitter ) on November 1. Those who follow and repost the post can win 1,000 yen (about US$6.49) worth of DigiCo or answer a quiz to win cleaning appliances.

／

Answer the quiz and get a luxurious cleaning appliance!🎊

Just follow us and repost this post to get 1000 yen worth of DigiCo!🎁

Tobacco fire prevention campaign!

＼

① A total of 770 people will receive 1,000 yen worth of Digico by following and reposting.🎯

② Answer the quiz and be 1 of 7 to win luxury cleaning appliances🎁

For details, click here ☛https://tioj.or.jp/activity/manne

Along with the follow and repost campaign and quiz, TIOJ has also released leaflets and banners featuring Maison Ikkoku heroine, Kyoko Otonashi, and an “original” comic.

Image via TIOJ ©高橋留美子／小学館 Image via TIOJ ©高橋留美子／小学館

TIOJ's statement says:

The classic work Maison Ikkoku is widely recognized among the age group that is the main target of this campaign. We thought by delivering a message from the popular character and Madonna, Kyoko Otonashi, we could appeal to a wider target demographic. So, she has been used as a campaign character for over 10 years.

Kyoko has been serving as the TIOJ cigarette fire prevention mascot for over 10 years.