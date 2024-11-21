Interest
Maison Ikkoku & Tobacco Institute of Japan Say: Only You Can Prevent Cigarette Fires
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
In a bid to prevent house fires caused by cigarettes, the Tabacco Institute of Japan (TIOJ) partnered with Rumiko Takahashi's Maison Ikkoku for a new ad campaign.
The TIOJ announced the collaboration campaign on X (formerly Twitter) on November 1. Those who follow and repost the post can win 1,000 yen (about US$6.49) worth of DigiCo or answer a quiz to win cleaning appliances.
／— 日本たばこ協会（TIOJ）【公式】 (@TIOJ_official) November 1, 2024
クイズに答えて豪華お掃除家電！🎊
フォロー＆この投稿をリポストするだけでデジコ1000円分！🎁
たばこ火災防止キャンペーン！
＼
①フォロー＆リポストでデジコ1000円分が合計770名様に当たる🎯
②クイズに答えて豪華お掃除家電が合計7名様に当たる🎁
詳しくはこちら☛https://t.co/I8bVQUStu2 pic.twitter.com/N9seG2ANZ0
／
Answer the quiz and get a luxurious cleaning appliance!🎊
Just follow us and repost this post to get 1000 yen worth of DigiCo!🎁
Tobacco fire prevention campaign!
＼
① A total of 770 people will receive 1,000 yen worth of Digico by following and reposting.🎯
② Answer the quiz and be 1 of 7 to win luxury cleaning appliances🎁
For details, click here ☛https://tioj.or.jp/activity/manne
Along with the follow and repost campaign and quiz, TIOJ has also released leaflets and banners featuring Maison Ikkoku heroine, Kyoko Otonashi, and an “original” comic.
TIOJ's statement says:
The classic work Maison Ikkoku is widely recognized among the age group that is the main target of this campaign. We thought by delivering a message from the popular character and Madonna, Kyoko Otonashi, we could appeal to a wider target demographic. So, she has been used as a campaign character for over 10 years.
Kyoko has been serving as the TIOJ cigarette fire prevention mascot for over 10 years.
Sources: Tabacco Institute of Japan's X/Twitter account and website