Hololive VTuber Houshou Marine Offers Collaboration Jewelry

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The pirate is opening the vaults to her swag

houshou_marine_jewelry_01
Image courtesy of U-Treasure Co., Ltd.
© 2016 COVER Corp.

Japanese jewelry brand U-Treasure teased on November 1 that it is partnering with Hololive VTuber Houshou Marine for a line of collaboration jewelry:

【HoloLive】

/／
　Houshou Marine × U-Treasure
　collaboration project announcement🏴‍☠️
\＼

The lineup and release date will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned… ❣️

The U-Treasure and Houshou Marine's X (formerly Twitter) accounts subsequently unveiled the collaboration on December 7 and 8 respectively. The posts note the first part in the collaboration includes five different jewelry pieces. The posts further state purchased items come with an illustration by Mimori, and preorders end on January 20.

【HoloLive】

/／
　Houshou Marine× U-Treasure
　Part 1 Preorders Start❣🏴‍☠️
\＼

There are five items, including one featuring Captain Marine's costume design.

We have prepared special bonus illustrations by Mimori-sensei🎁
Preorders end on Monday, January 20, 2025.

🏴‍☠️Houshou Marine× U-Treasure Part 1🏴‍☠️

Preorders for collaboration items with U-Treasure, including rings, necklaces, and commemorative coins, begins!

Comes with a specially drawn illustration🎁

🔽Pre-order here
https://u-treasure.jp/licensor/hololive
Preorders end on Monday, January 20th, so don't miss out👀✨

The collaboration items in Part 1 are a Pirate Hat Ring (Silver 925 and Silver 925 with Pink Gold Coating), Scarf Necklace (Silver 925 and Silver 925 with Pink Gold Coating), Houshou Marine Motif Ring (Eye Patch) (Silver 925 with Yellow Gold Coating and 18 kt Yellow Gold), Houshou Marine Motif Ring (Garnet) (Silver 925 with Yellow Gold Coating and 18 kt Yellow Gold), and Houshou Marine Commemorative Coin (Silver 925 with Yellow Gold Coating and 24 kt/Pure Gold). Prices range from 22,000 to 495,000 yen (about US$144 to US$3,245). The 18 kt and 24 kt variant items also come with a Houshou Marine acrylic standee featuring art by Mimori and reproduction message card written by Houshou Marine.

houshou_marine_jewelry_02
Pirate Hat Ring (Silver 925 with Pink Gold Coating)
Image courtesy of U-Treasure Co., Ltd.
© 2016 COVER Corp.
houshou_marine_jewelry_03
Pirate Hat Ring (Silver 925)
Image courtesy of U-Treasure Co., Ltd.
© 2016 COVER Corp.
houshou_marine_jewelry_04
Scarf Necklace (Silver 925)
Image courtesy of U-Treasure Co., Ltd.
© 2016 COVER Corp.
houshou_marine_jewelry_05
Scarf Necklace (Silver 925 with Pink Gold Coating)
Image courtesy of U-Treasure Co., Ltd.
© 2016 COVER Corp.
houshou_marine_jewelry_06
Houshou Marine Motif Ring (Eye Patch) (Silver 925 with Yellow Gold Coating)
Image courtesy of U-Treasure Co., Ltd.
© 2016 COVER Corp.
houshou_marine_jewelry_07
Houshou Marine Motif Ring (Eye Patch) (18 kt Yellow Gold)
Image courtesy of U-Treasure Co., Ltd.
© 2016 COVER Corp.
houshou_marine_jewelry_08
Houshou Marine Motif Ring (Garnet) (Silver 925 with Yellow Gold Coating)
Image courtesy of U-Treasure Co., Ltd.
© 2016 COVER Corp.
houshou_marine_jewelry_09
Houshou Marine Motif Ring (Garnet) (18 kt Yellow Gold)
Image courtesy of U-Treasure Co., Ltd.
© 2016 COVER Corp.
houshou_marine_jewelry_10
Houshou Marine Commemorative Coin (Silver 925 with Yellow Gold Coating)
Image courtesy of U-Treasure Co., Ltd.
© 2016 COVER Corp.
houshou_marine_jewelry_11
Houshou Marine Commemorative Coin (24 kt/Pure Gold)
Image courtesy of U-Treasure Co., Ltd.
© 2016 COVER Corp.

Part 2 of the collaboration is slated for February.

Tthe U-Treasure Online Shop only accepts Japan domestic orders and shipping. However, the site directs overseas users to U-Treasure's partner company Zig-zag (WorldShopping) for order and overseas shipping inquiries.

Sources: Email correspondence, U-Treasure's X/Twitter account (link 2), Hololive Production's X/Twitter account, U-Treasure's website (link 2)

