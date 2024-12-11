Interest
Hololive VTuber Houshou Marine Offers Collaboration Jewelry
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japanese jewelry brand U-Treasure teased on November 1 that it is partnering with Hololive VTuber Houshou Marine for a line of collaboration jewelry:
【ホロライブ】— U-TREASURE（ユートレジャー）公式 (@u_treasure_pr) November 1, 2024
#宝鐘マリン × ユートレジャー
コラボレーション企画が決定🏴☠️
ラインナップや発売日は後日発表いたします。
お楽しみに…❣️#hololive #ホロライブ pic.twitter.com/Be9bkO84DD
【HoloLive】
Houshou Marine × U-Treasure
collaboration project announcement🏴☠️
The lineup and release date will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned… ❣️
The U-Treasure and Houshou Marine's X (formerly Twitter) accounts subsequently unveiled the collaboration on December 7 and 8 respectively. The posts note the first part in the collaboration includes five different jewelry pieces. The posts further state purchased items come with an illustration by Mimori, and preorders end on January 20.
【ホロライブ】— U-TREASURE（ユートレジャー）公式 (@u_treasure_pr) December 7, 2024
#宝鐘マリン × ユートレジャー
コラボレーション企画 第1弾 予約開始❣🏴☠️https://t.co/U9rLXhWxbl
マリン船長の衣装モチーフデザインなど全5商品。
三守先生描き起こしの特典をご用意しております🎁
ご予約は2025/1/20(月)まで。#hololive #ホロライブ
【HoloLive】
Houshou Marine× U-Treasure
Part 1 Preorders Start❣🏴☠️
There are five items, including one featuring Captain Marine's costume design.
We have prepared special bonus illustrations by Mimori-sensei🎁
Preorders end on Monday, January 20, 2025.
🏴☠️ #宝鐘マリン コラボジュエリー第1弾🏴☠️— ホロライブプロダクション【公式】 (@hololivetv) December 8, 2024
リング・ネックレス・記念コインなど
ユートレジャーとのコラボアイテムが予約受付中!!
描き下ろしイラストの特典付き🎁
🔽予約はコチラからhttps://t.co/kycqFfldtv
受付は1/20(月)までなのでお見逃しなく👀✨#キミパイ #PR pic.twitter.com/p3hYbZ6uAd
🏴☠️Houshou Marine× U-Treasure Part 1🏴☠️
Preorders for collaboration items with U-Treasure, including rings, necklaces, and commemorative coins, begins!
Comes with a specially drawn illustration🎁
🔽Pre-order here
https://u-treasure.jp/licensor/hololive
Preorders end on Monday, January 20th, so don't miss out👀✨
The collaboration items in Part 1 are a Pirate Hat Ring (Silver 925 and Silver 925 with Pink Gold Coating), Scarf Necklace (Silver 925 and Silver 925 with Pink Gold Coating), Houshou Marine Motif Ring (Eye Patch) (Silver 925 with Yellow Gold Coating and 18 kt Yellow Gold), Houshou Marine Motif Ring (Garnet) (Silver 925 with Yellow Gold Coating and 18 kt Yellow Gold), and Houshou Marine Commemorative Coin (Silver 925 with Yellow Gold Coating and 24 kt/Pure Gold). Prices range from 22,000 to 495,000 yen (about US$144 to US$3,245). The 18 kt and 24 kt variant items also come with a Houshou Marine acrylic standee featuring art by Mimori and reproduction message card written by Houshou Marine.
Part 2 of the collaboration is slated for February.
Tthe U-Treasure Online Shop only accepts Japan domestic orders and shipping. However, the site directs overseas users to U-Treasure's partner company Zig-zag (WorldShopping) for order and overseas shipping inquiries.
Sources: Email correspondence, U-Treasure's X/Twitter account (link 2), Hololive Production's X/Twitter account, U-Treasure's website (link 2)