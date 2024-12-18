Takanori Nishikawa Recreates Iconic T.M.Revolution-Era 'Hot Limit' Suit at Twice the Age

Parco department store also recreates “Hot Limit” music video 27 years later

Image via www.youtube.com ©PARCO CO., LTD. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

The Japanese department store chain Parco revealed their semi-annual sale ad campaign featuring singer Takanori Nishikawa on December 17. In a post by the Parco X (formerly Twitter ) account, the department store announced it has partnered with Nishikawa for a “hot new commercial” for their Grand Bazaar sale. The post's video reimagines Nishikawa in his iconic outfit from his T.M.Revolution era song “Hot Limit” — 27 years ago or exactly half of Nishikawa's lifetime ago.

💪🔥💪🔥💪🔥💪🔥

Semi-annual big sale "Parco Gran Bazaar" to be held🎉

1/2 (Thursday) - 1/13 (Monday/Holiday)



※ Okinawa 12.26 (Thursday) -

※ Shibuya/Kinshicho 1.3 (Friday)-

💪🔥💪🔥💪🔥💪🔥



This year's Grand Bazaar is a tie-up with Takanori Nishikawa 🔥

HOT new commercial released🏋️



▼campaign site

http://parco.jp/gb2025winter/

Following the Parco announcement, Nishikawa took to his personal and T.M.Revolution X/ Twitter accounts to repost the above announcement. On his personal account, Nishikawa posted an emoji of a person flexing their biceps. In turn the T.M.Revolution account revealed campaign items such as entry into a present drawing, muscle stickers, New Year's postcards, a web game, and the Hot Limit suit display at the Parco Ikebukuro.

Parco × T.M.Revolution Takanori Nishikawa

Parco Grand Bazaar to be held!



🎁Present raffle!

🍽️Muscle stickers!

✉️New Years postcard giveaway!

🎮Hashire! Takanori Nishikawa ! ~Mermaid Kyushutsu Deki Sokai?~

🕺HOT LIMIT suits on display at Ikebukuro store!



▼For more details, click here

https://parco.jp/gb2025winter/

The commercial is currently available on the Parco YouTube channel.

After the Parco and Nishikawa X/ Twitter posts, Nishikawa's fans were quick to note the singer donning his “Hot Limit” suit once again. Japanese news aggregate site Hachima Kikō highlighted a post by X user @hina130830. In his or her post, the X/ Twitter user included a photo of the “Hot Limit” album cover featuring Nishikawa in the outfit and an image of the Parco Grand Bazaar promotional poster. The caption reads, “ Takanori Nishikawa , age 27 (left arrow sign). Takanori Nishikawa , age 54 (right arrow sign). Even though he's twice the age, his body is amazing… If anything, he's stronger now that he's carrying more shopping bags.”

← Takanori Nishikawa , age 27 Takanori Nishikawa , age 54→

Even though he's twice the age, his body is amazing… If anything, he's stronger now that he's carrying more shopping bags.

The Parco website also revealed several events surrounding the collaboration with Nishikawa. These include a present drawing during the New Years Grand Bazaar sale, four novelty stickers at participating restaurants and cafes in Parco department stores, New Year's greetings postcards, and the browser game Hashire! Takanori Nishikawa ! Mermaid Kyushutsu Dekisokai? (lit. Run! Takanori Nishikawa ! Can You Save a Mermaid?). To enter the raffle, patrons of Parco must purchase over 5,000 yen (about US$33) during the sale. Prizes include a Nishikawa Parco acrylic stand, a bag, 10,000 yen (about US$65) worth of Parco gift certificates, and Shoshuriki air-fresheners.

Image via parco.jp ©PARCO CO., LTD. ALL RIGHT RESERVED. Image via parco.jp ©PARCO CO., LTD. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

Image via parco.jp ©PARCO CO., LTD. ALL RIGHT RESERVED. Image via parco.jp ©PARCO CO., LTD. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

The novelty stickers feature images of Nishikawa's right bicep, glute muscles, lat muscles, and a full image of Nishikawa. To receive a sticker patrons must spend over 1,200 yen (about US$8) at participating restaurants and cafes in Parco department stores.

Image via parco.jp ©PARCO CO., LTD. ALL RIGHT RESERVED. Image via parco.jp ©PARCO CO., LTD. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

Image via parco.jp ©PARCO CO., LTD. ALL RIGHT RESERVED. Image via parco.jp ©PARCO CO., LTD. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

Nishikawa fans who follow the Parco X/ Twitter account and repost applicable posts will be entered to win a New Year's greeting postcard from Nishikawa. The postcard features Nishikawa in the “Hot Limit” Grand Bazaar outfit.

Image via parco.jp ©PARCO CO., LTD. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

Hashire! Takanori Nishikawa ! Mermaid Kyushutsu Dekisokai? is available through the Parco website. An X/ Twitter post by the department store features gameplay and notes the game will be available until January 13. At the time of publish Parco revealed a person by the name of Drake holds the high score of 343,200 points. (It is unconfirmed if this is the rapper Drake.)

Hashire! Takanori Nishikawa ! Mermaid Kyushutsu Dekisokai?

An original game has appeared on the Grand Bazaar special website🔥 A retro-style game based on the famous song "HOT LIMIT"!



▼PLAY

https://parco.jp/gb2025winter/game/



Who will be the winner?! Share your score with #走れ西川貴教 and screenshot 💪



📅until 1.13 (Monday, holiday)

🏃‍♂️Hashire! Takanori Nishikawa ! Mermaid Kyushutsu Dekisokai?🏃‍♂️



🔥Provisional ranking announcement🔥

The current leader is DRAKE with 343,200 points🎉



Who will be the winner?

Share your score with #走れ西川貴教 and a screenshot💪



Until 1.13 (Monday, holiday)🗓️



Play here

https://parco.jp/gb2025winter/game/

The Parco Grand Bazaar sale begins on January 2 and runs until January 13 at the Parco Chofu, Fukuoka, Hibarigaoka, Hiroshima, Ikebukuro, Kichijoji, Matsumoto, Nagoya, Sapporo, Sendai, Shinsaibashi, Shizuoka, Urawa, and ya Ueno locations. The sale will run between January 3 to 13 at the Parco Kinshicho and Shibuya locations and between December 26 to January 13 at the San-A Urasoe West Coast Paco City.