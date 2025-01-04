Interest
Akio Ōtsuka Appears as His Character Adachi in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Commercial
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The official Japanese X (formerly Twitter) account for the Like a Dragon series posted a Year End and New Year's sale commercial featuring voice actor Akio Ōtsuka on December 20. The 30-second commercial recreates the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth release video — but this time, Ōtsuka is superimposed into the original commercial as his character Koichi Adachi.
The original commercial is also available on the Japanese Like a Dragon YouTube channel.
「龍が如く」年末年始ウルトラセール記念— 龍が如くスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) December 20, 2024
『龍が如く８』CM 大塚明夫 編 公開🎥
✅同作発売時のCM映像"足立宏一編"を大塚明夫さんが実写で再現！？
✅セール期間中『龍が如く８』が5⃣0⃣％OFF！！
👇セールサイトURLはスレッドで pic.twitter.com/KHcY0IRPp8
In commemoration of the Like a Dragon Year-end and New Year Ultra Sale
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Commercial with Akio Ōtsuka Released 🎥
✅Akio Ōtsuka recreates the "Koichi Adachi" release commercial of the game in live action?!
✅During the sale period, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is 5 ⃣ 0 ⃣ % OFF!!
👇Sale site URL is in the thread
Ōtsuka voiced Adachi in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and the 2020 Yakuza: Like a Dragon game.
The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryū ga Gotoku 8) adventure role-playing game launched on January 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam. The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza/Like A Dragon franchise.
Sega will release Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii) game worldwide for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam on February 21, one week earlier than its originally planned release date February 28.
Sources: Like a Dragon's X/Twitter acount, Like a Dragon's YouTube channel (link 2)