Akio Ōtsuka Appears as His Character Adachi in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Commercial

See Ōtsuka superimposed into fictional Hawaii

The official Japanese X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Like a Dragon series posted a Year End and New Year's sale commercial featuring voice actor Akio Ōtsuka on December 20. The 30-second commercial recreates the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth release video — but this time, Ōtsuka is superimposed into the original commercial as his character Koichi Adachi.

The original commercial is also available on the Japanese Like a Dragon YouTube channel.

Akio Ōtsuka recreates the "Koichi Adachi" release commercial of the game in live action

Ōtsuka voiced Adachi in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and the 2020 Yakuza: Like a Dragon game.

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game launched on January 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise .

Sega will release Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii ) game worldwide for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam on February 21, one week earlier than its originally planned release date February 28.