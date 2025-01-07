Interest
Recreate Zoro's 3-Sword-Style With Life-Size One Piece Replicas
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The One Piece franchise revealed on December 24 that Bandai's Proplica brand is releasing replicas of Roronoa Zoro's swords. The announcement includes a photo of the three swords and a second photo with a model holding the Wado Ichimoji in his mouth. The swords will include electronic voice samples with newly recorded dialogue for Zoro and Kazuki Oden.
【グッズ情報】— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) December 24, 2024
PROPLICAで
ゾロの愛刀を徹底再現！
『和道一文字』を口に咥えれば
三刀流が可能に！
ゾロやおでんの録りおろしボイスも
収録されています！
ぜひ手に入れて遊んでみてください⚔️
▼予約するhttps://t.co/kX8NYr1UBv#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/afMrRK6qtf
【Merchandise Information】
PROPLICA has recreated Zoro's beloved swords in detail!
If you hold the "Wado Ichimonji" in your mouth, you will be able to wield three swords!
It also includes newly recorded voice dialogue of Zoro and Oden!
Please get it and try it out⚔️
▼Pre-order
https://p-bandai.jp/item/item-1000216610/
Prior to the announcement of the swords, Premium Bandai's website posted an interview on December 23 with the staff member who helmed the project.
【ITEM PICK UP更新】— プレミアムバンダイ 【公式】 (@p_bandai) December 23, 2024
PROPLICA ロロノア・ゾロ 三刀流セット（和道一文字、三代鬼徹、閻魔）企画担当者インタビュー💥
企画の経緯や、ギミックなど商品ページには収まらなかった企画秘話が盛りだくさん！
▼記事ページはこちらhttps://t.co/jw13dxru0t#ONEPIECE #PROPLICA pic.twitter.com/Bsr1YIJDNQ
【ITEM PICK UP UPDATE】
PROPLICA Roronoa Zoro Three Swords Set (Wado Ichimonji, Sandai Kitetsu, Enma) Planning Staff Interview💥
It's full of behind-the-scenes stories about the project, including the background to the project and gimmicks that didn't fit on the product page!
▼Article page below
https://lnky.jp/LBMJgI0
Premium Bandai also released a video featuring the Roronoa Zoro sword set on December 20. The video previews Zoro's three swords — the Wado Ichimonji, Sandai Kitetsu, and Enma — and some of the voice dialogue.
The Roronoa Zoro sword set is available through Premium Bandai Japan, and it is slated for this June. The life-size replicas cost 59,400 yen (about US$380). The video notes that the set comes with a sword stand.
Sources: One Piece franchise's X/Twitter account, Premium Bandai's X/Twitter account, website (link 2), and YouTube channel, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web