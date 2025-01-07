Recreate Zoro's 3-Sword-Style With Life-Size One Piece Replicas

Oni giri isn't just food anymore

The One Piece franchise revealed on December 24 that Bandai's Proplica brand is releasing replicas of Roronoa Zoro's swords. The announcement includes a photo of the three swords and a second photo with a model holding the Wado Ichimoji in his mouth. The swords will include electronic voice samples with newly recorded dialogue for Zoro and Kazuki Oden.

Image via x.com ©尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

【Merchandise Information】



PROPLICA has recreated Zoro's beloved swords in detail!



If you hold the "Wado Ichimonji" in your mouth, you will be able to wield three swords!



It also includes newly recorded voice dialogue of Zoro and Oden!

Please get it and try it out⚔️



▼Pre-order

https://p-bandai.jp/item/item-1000216610/

Prior to the announcement of the swords, Premium Bandai's website posted an interview on December 23 with the staff member who helmed the project.

【ITEM PICK UP UPDATE】

PROPLICA Roronoa Zoro Three Swords Set (Wado Ichimonji, Sandai Kitetsu, Enma) Planning Staff Interview💥

It's full of behind-the-scenes stories about the project, including the background to the project and gimmicks that didn't fit on the product page!



▼Article page below

https://lnky.jp/LBMJgI0

Premium Bandai also released a video featuring the Roronoa Zoro sword set on December 20. The video previews Zoro's three swords — the Wado Ichimonji, Sandai Kitetsu, and Enma — and some of the voice dialogue.

The Roronoa Zoro sword set is available through Premium Bandai Japan, and it is slated for this June. The life-size replicas cost 59,400 yen (about US$380). The video notes that the set comes with a sword stand.