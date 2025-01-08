Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Gets Collaboration With Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Anime

Collaboration with acrylic build parts, costumes, weapon camos begins on Wednesday

Sega announced on Wednesday that its Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis game is getting a collaboration with the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime. The collaboration starts on Wednesday, but there is no specified end date. The company unveiled a visual:

Image courtesy of Sega © 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

Players can log in during the collaboration to receive acrylic stand-style build parts for characters including Frieren, Fern, Stark, Himmel, Heiter, and Eisen. Special scratch tickets can go towards Frieren the Slayer Style, which features costumes and weapon camos modeled after the characters from Frieren . There are also new collaboration accessories, such as the Mirrored Lotus Bracelet and Frieren's Briefcase, as well as voiced chat stamps with quotes from the series.

Sega shared screenshots, which show the characters from Frieren , as well as a certain iconic scene involving a mimic.

Sega © 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「 葬送のフリーレン 」製作委員会 Image courtesy of Sega

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis first launched in English in June 2021 for Xbox One and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store in the West; and for PlayStation 4, PC, and Switch (cloud version) in Japan. The game launched globally for PS4 in July 2022.

The open-field online role-playing game features an upgraded graphics engine and game system. The game also has a new story, battle system, and character creation system.

Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's launched the ongoing Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in April 2020. Viz Media has licensed the manga. The manga now has over 17 million copies in circulation.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime premiered with a two-hour special in September 2023. The anime is getting a second season.

