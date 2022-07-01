Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Game's Global Version Gets Release on PS4

Classic Phantasy Star Online 2 also comes to PS4 worldwide

Sega announced on Friday at Anime Expo that the global version of its Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis game will launch on PlayStation 4 on August 31. The company also confirmed that the classic Phantasy Star Online 2's global version is also coming to PS4.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis first launched in English in June 2021 for Xbox One and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store in the West; and for PlayStation 4, PC, and Switch (cloud version) in Japan.

New characters that debuted with the game included Aina, Mannon, Garoa, and Dozer. The game also features ornaments, finger emotes, and customizable expressions.

The "massive update" to Phantasy Star Online 2 marked the 20th anniversary of Phantasy Star Online .

The Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis open-field online role-playing game features an upgraded graphics engine and game system. The game also has a new story, battle system, and character creation system. The game's official website notes that the "twin universes" of Phantasy Star Online 2 and Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis "exist side by side," and players will be able to switch between the two.

Sega released the free-to-play Phantasy Star Online 2 role-playing game for Windows PC in Japan in 2012, followed by a PlayStation Vita release in 2013, and an Android and iOS release in April and May 2014, respectively. The game debuted on PS4 in April 2016. A cloud version of the game for the Switch titled Phantasy Star Online 2 Cloud launched in April 2018, and then launched for PC in December 2018.

The game launched on Xbox One in North America in April 2020. The game then launched on PC via the Microsoft Store in North America on May 2020.

The game inspired the Phantasy Star Online 2: The Animation television anime, which features a completely original story. The 12-episode series premiered in January 2016, and Sentai Filmworks and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2017.

A new television anime adaptation of the game titled Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode Oracle premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.



Source: Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis game's global Twitter account via Siliconera