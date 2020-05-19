Phantasy Star Online 2 Game Launches on PC in N. America on May 27

Sega announced on Twitter on Tuesday that it will launch its Phantasy Star Online 2 game on PC via the Microsoft Store in North America on May 27. The game will have cross-platform play with the Xbox One version.

The company also revealed that the game is getting a collaboration with the Hatsune Miku franchise that began on Tuesday.

Sega released the free-to-play Phantasy Star Online 2 role-playing game for Windows PC in Japan in 2012, followed by a PlayStation Vita release in 2013, and an Android and iOS release in April and May 2014, respectively. The game debuted on PlayStation 4 in April 2016. A cloud version of the game for Nintendo Switch titled Phantasy Star Online 2 Cloud launched in April 2018, and then launched for PC in December 2018. The game launched on Xbox One in North America in April.

The game inspired the Phantasy Star Online 2: The Animation television anime, which features a completely original story. The 12-episode series premiered in January 2016, and Sentai Filmworks and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2017.

Source: Phantasy Star Online 2 game's Twitter account via Gematsu