Japan International Manga Award Winners Announced

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The contest garnered over 700 entries from 95 countries.

The Japan International Manga Award Facebook page announced the award winners of the 18th Japan International MANGA Award on January 17. The post notes there is one Gold Award, three Silver Award, and 11 Bronze Award winners. The post further states an award ceremony will be held in Tokyo sometime in March.

The Japan International Manga Award website lists the award winners and their works with a cover image. The website does not have the works available to read. The award winners are:

Gold

Silver

Bronze

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan established the Japan International Manga Award in May 2007. According to the Ministry's website, the 18th Japan International Manga Award “received a record number of 716 entries from 95 countries and regions.” The site further notes the contest received entries from Yemen, Dominica, Namibia, Barbados, Laos, Luxembourg, and Equatorial Guinea for the first time. As noted above, the 18th Japan International MANGA Award award ceremony will be held sometime in March.

Disclaimer: Ken Iikura-Gross, who wrote this story, helped Bronze Award Winner Nao and Ivan Navinkin as an editor for their manga Little Feather.

Sources: Japan International Manga Award's website (link 2), Japan International Manga Award's Facebook page, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan's website

