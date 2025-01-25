Japan International Manga Award Winners Announced

The contest garnered over 700 entries from 95 countries.

Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp ©2014 Japan International MANGA Award Executive Committee.

The Japan International Manga Award Facebook page announced the award winners of the 18th Japan International MANGA Award on January 17. The post notes there is one Gold Award, three Silver Award, and 11 Bronze Award winners. The post further states an award ceremony will be held in Tokyo sometime in March.

The Japan International Manga Award website lists the award winners and their works with a cover image. The website does not have the works available to read. The award winners are:

Gold

The Forest Mermaid; Author: Hiro Kawahara Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp © 2023 Hiro Kawakara

Silver

RISE POLLY; Artist: Preecha Jai-ordthon Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp © preecha jai-ordthon 2024 The Banana Sprout vol.2; Artist: 左萱 (Zuo Hsuan) Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp ©2024 Zuo Hsuan/Gaea Books Scars; Artist: Brandon Arias Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp ©Brandon Arias, 2024 © Dupuis, 2024

Bronze

Chronicles of man – Noãn; Artist: Nguyen Thuy Linh, Original Author: Nguyen Trung Thach Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp ©2022 Linh Thach / Du But Books Whisky San; Artist: Alicia Grande, Original Author: Fabien Rodhain, Didier Alcante Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp © Bamboo Édition - Rodhain, Alcante & Grande

Grey is...; Artist: dee Juusan Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp ©Diana Alabbadi. Last Call to Leave Earth; Artist: Cassio Ribeiro Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp ©Cassio Ribeiro Degas and Cassatt, The Dance of Solitude; Artist: Efa, Original Author: Salva Rubio Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp ©Efa-Rubio / Le Lombard 2021

The idealist; Artist: 水然 (watery) Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp ©水然(watery) Cats Legend in the Forbidden; City Artist: 金涛, Original Author: 北京漫传奇文化传播有限公司，刘玮 Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp © FT Culture (Beijing) Co., Ltd. SIGI - Tome -1- Opération Brünnhilde; Artist: david morancho, Original Author: Erik Arnoux Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp ©David Morancho, Erik Arnoux and Glenat Editions

Little Feather; Artist: Nao, Original Author: Ivan Navinkin Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp ©Nao Underground, Volume 1: Fight Club; Artist: John-Raymond De Bard Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp ©2023 JR De Bard Dream and his twin brother Death; Artist: KoLODa, Original Author: CoFi-Tan Image via www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp ©KoLODa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan established the Japan International Manga Award in May 2007. According to the Ministry's website, the 18th Japan International Manga Award “received a record number of 716 entries from 95 countries and regions.” The site further notes the contest received entries from Yemen, Dominica, Namibia, Barbados, Laos, Luxembourg, and Equatorial Guinea for the first time. As noted above, the 18th Japan International MANGA Award award ceremony will be held sometime in March.

Disclaimer: Ken Iikura-Gross, who wrote this story, helped Bronze Award Winner Nao and Ivan Navinkin as an editor for their manga Little Feather.