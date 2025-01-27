Interest
Sephiroth's Theme Performed at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Final Fantasy VII Remake game revealed that the song “One-Winged Angel”, the theme song for Final Fantasy VII villain Sephiroth, was used at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 Men's Collection Fashion Show on January 22. The live-stream of the show is available on Louis Vuitton's YouTube Channel.
The game account's post thanked the show's musical director Pharrell Williams and his team and linked Louis Vuitton Japan's post with the show.
ルイ･ヴィトン 2025秋冬メンズ･コレクション ファッションショーに「片翼の天使」が登場。音楽監督ファレル・ウィリアムスとそのチームに感謝いたします！#LVMenFW25 #FF7リバース #FF7R https://t.co/SqKCAsuTGg— FFVII REMAKE (@FFVIIR_CLOUD) January 22, 2025
"One-Winged Angel" appears at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 Men's Collection Fashion Show. Thank you to musical director Pharrell Williams and his team!
“One-Winged Angel” is played as the opening piece of the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 Men's Collection Fashion Show to a live orchestra. The piece is a shorter version of the song, at about five minutes as opposed to just over seven, and it was arranged by Thomas Roussel. The show also features the songs “Bad Influence” by Seventeen, “Timeless” by The Weekend ft. Playboi, and “LV Bag” by Son Toliver & j-hope.
The latest game in the series, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, launched worldwide in February 2024 on two discs for PlayStation 5. The game debuted on Steam and Epic Games Store on PC on January 23.
Sources: Final Fantasy VII Remake's X/Twitter account (link 2) via Famitsu's website, Louis Vuitton Japan's X/Twitter account, Louis Vuitton's YouTube channel, Famitsu's X/Twitter account