Sephiroth's Theme Performed at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Orchestral arrangement Final Fantasy VII's "One-Winged Angel" performed at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Final Fantasy VII Remake game revealed that the song “One-Winged Angel”, the theme song for Final Fantasy VII villain Sephiroth, was used at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 Men's Collection Fashion Show on January 22. The live-stream of the show is available on Louis Vuitton's YouTube Channel.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Sephiroth
Image via x.com
© SQUARE ENIX

The game account's post thanked the show's musical director Pharrell Williams and his team and linked Louis Vuitton Japan's post with the show.

"One-Winged Angel" appears at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 Men's Collection Fashion Show. Thank you to musical director Pharrell Williams and his team!

“One-Winged Angel” is played as the opening piece of the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 Men's Collection Fashion Show to a live orchestra. The piece is a shorter version of the song, at about five minutes as opposed to just over seven, and it was arranged by Thomas Roussel. The show also features the songs “Bad Influence” by Seventeen, “Timeless” by The Weekend ft. Playboi, and “LV Bag” by Son Toliver & j-hope.

The latest game in the series, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, launched worldwide in February 2024 on two discs for PlayStation 5. The game debuted on Steam and Epic Games Store on PC on January 23.

Sources: Final Fantasy VII Remake's X/Twitter account (link 2) via Famitsu's website, Louis Vuitton Japan's X/Twitter account, Louis Vuitton's YouTube channel, Famitsu's X/Twitter account

